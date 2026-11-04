United World Wrestling has selected Zagreb, Coralville and Ulaanbaatar to host its three Ranking Series events in 2027, setting out the 2027 calendar for a points race that will help determine qualification for the Los Angeles Olympics.

The federation announced the cities on November 3. Zagreb, Croatia, opens the schedule on February 1–7. Coralville in the United States follows from May 31 through June 6, before Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, stages the third stop on July 19–25.

One more Ranking Series competition is planned for 2028, but its host has not been announced. The new release identifies host cities and date windows; it does not name participating wrestlers or establish an athlete’s Olympic qualification.

Coralville joins two returning hosts

Zagreb has staged Ranking Series competition through the Zagreb Open since 2023. Ulaanbaatar hosted its Open in both 2025 and 2026. Coralville’s tournament will be its first UWW Ranking Series event, making the American stop the new addition among the three announced hosts.

Ranking Series Stops in 2027 📍Zagreb 🇭🇷 – February 1-7

📍Coralville 🇺🇸 – May 31-June 6

📍Ulaanbaatar 🇲🇳- July 19-25https://t.co/9vsCM14CDb — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) November 3, 2026

The calendar arrives after a separate November 2 announcement explaining changes to the ranking system. Those rules take effect on January 1, 2027. Under the federation’s Olympic framework, three wrestlers in each Olympic weight category will qualify through the rankings.

How the new ranking points work

Ranking Series tournaments will offer more points relative to continental championships. The largest winner’s allocation remains at the World Championships and Olympics: 40,000 points. A Ranking Series winner receives 20,000, compared with 10,000 for a continental championship or eligible continental Games title.

Victories also generate bonuses. Each bout won brings 2,000 points at Worlds or the Olympics, 1,000 at a Ranking Series tournament and 500 at continental events. Athletes who participate without a win receive smaller allocations of 250, 150 and 75 respectively.

How the UWW Ranking System will work from 2027 More points total be awarded at Ranking Series including bonus points for every winhttps://t.co/ma2uYuLG28 — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) November 2, 2026

There are important limits. Fixed placement points are halved in weight classes with fewer than eight entrants. At Worlds, the Olympics and Ranking Series events, athletes finishing 11th or lower need at least one bout victory to collect placement points. The equivalent requirement begins at seventh place at continental championships and Games.

A wrestler disqualified or forfeiting without a ranking receives no points. A sole entrant in a weight category gets participation points only, rather than the normal allocation for winning a contested bracket.

Five results will count toward LA 2028

The eligible competition pool includes all three 2027 Ranking Series tournaments, that year’s continental championships and World Championships, followed by the single 2028 Ranking Series event and the 2028 continental championships. UWW will use a wrestler’s best five results by points earned, not simply their highest finishing positions.

Continental Games remain conditional on a UWW Bureau decision. If included, only one continental event per year will count. The calendar is therefore one part of the qualification picture, alongside the scoring rules and those outstanding decisions.

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