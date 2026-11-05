USA Judo Receives $100,000 Donation From Five Finger Death Punch

USA Judo has received $100,000 from Five Finger Death Punch, with the money coming from the band’s concert-ticket proceeds. The donation was presented on October 23 in Bristow, Virginia, and USA Judo returned to the subject on November 4 with an appeal for further athlete support.

The judo contribution is half of a $200,000 initiative that also benefits USA Cycling’s BMX racing and freestyle programs. The band’s October 26 announcement placed the presentation at Jiffy Lube Live Amphitheater on the final night of its North American anniversary tour.

A Tour Campaign With A Personal Judo Connection

The project had been announced before the concerts began. USA Cycling’s January 13 release set out a $1-per-ticket contribution and identified the two beneficiaries. Founding guitarist Zoltan Bathory selected USA Judo, while singer Ivan Moody chose the BMX programs. That original announcement scheduled 48 cities, beginning in Camden, New Jersey, on July 20.

The campaign directed the contributions to the sports’ national governing bodies, rather than offering a purse for a single competition. Its stated uses included coaching, equipment, travel and athlete preparation. USA Cycling also framed the partnership as a way to raise awareness of the funding needs behind international competition, not simply a one-night presentation.

As we wrap the North American Leg of our 20th Anniversary World Tour, we are proud to donate $200,000 to Team USA JUDO and USA Cycling, BMX Racing, and BMX Freestyle teams with a donation directly from ticket sales. We’d like to thank all of you for seeing us in 2026! pic.twitter.com/kjVB5alLZ7 — Five Finger Death Punch (@FFDP) October 26, 2026

Bathory’s connection to judo began at age nine, according to his written statement, and he said he continues to compete. He credited the sport’s discipline and lessons in adversity with influencing his life beyond competition.

Our fans’ support puts us in a position to be able to give back, and we’re grateful for that opportunity.

Bathory made those remarks in the band’s donation announcement. He also indicated that the support would continue into 2027.

USA Judo Outlines Where Further Support Can Go

In its November 4 written post, USA Judo invited supporters to choose among four destinations for their donations: general athlete assistance, the Olympic program, the Paralympic program and youth development. Its fundraising page explains how those categories serve different stages of an athlete’s development.

The @LA28 @Olympics and @Paralympics are fast approaching and @ZoltanBathory & @FFDP have set the tone for supporting current and future USA Judo athletes. Now you can join the Support Team with a personal donation to USA Judo, and you can stipulate where your support goes:… https://t.co/Q9UVvHU0Ny — USA Judo (@USAJudo) November 4, 2026

Olympic-program funding helps leading judoka reach international tournaments and training camps while pursuing qualification points. The Paralympic program similarly supports competition travel and camps. Youth donations support school-based judo initiatives as well as junior under-21 and cadet under-18 development, extending the fundraising effort beyond athletes already competing at the highest level.

General contributions cover a wider collection of development needs, including veterans, kata, military and police programs. USA Judo says gifts can also assist immediate needs as they arise. It describes travel, training and international coaching as practical expenses supported by its donors.

The organization’s appeal is tied to preparations for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles. USA Judo says it receives no U.S. government funding and relies on private contributions alongside other support. The November message asks others to join that effort following the October donation.