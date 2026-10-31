U.S. Women Win First World Wrestling Team Title Since 1999

The United States has ended a 27-year wait for a women’s freestyle wrestling world team championship. The Americans finished the competition in Astana, Kazakhstan, on October 30 with 137 points, edging Japan by two points. China placed third with 121, according to the final standings released by USA Wrestling.

This is the program’s second senior world team title, following its 1999 success, and its first since women’s wrestling entered the Olympics in 2004. That earlier championship featured gold medalists Tricia Saunders and Sandra Bacher and silver medalist Kristie Davis. The new trophy comes from a six-medal effort across the women’s lineup.

Six medals deliver the team championship

Everest Leydecker at 55 kilograms and Adaugo Nwachukwu at 62 kilograms supplied the two gold medals. Abigail Nette earned silver at 59 kilograms, while Helen Maroulis, Kennedy Blades and Dymond Guilford collected bronze. USA Wrestling reported top-ten finishes in nine of the ten weight classes, giving the champions contributions beyond their individual medal winners.

Women’s Freestyle Team Standings #WrestleAstana 🥇 United States, 137

🥈 Japan, 135

🥉 China, 121 Team USA 🇺🇸 wins its second team title in women’s freestyle at the Senior World Championships (1999) and its first since women’s wrestling became an Olympic sport. pic.twitter.com/aMPN5p1AZF — USA Wrestling (@USAWrestling) October 30, 2026

United World Wrestling identified Leydecker’s victory as the result that secured the team crown. The 19-year-old defeated Ukraine’s Nataliia Klivchutska 4-1 in the 55-kilogram final. Japan’s bronze-medal success had kept the team race alive, leaving the American with a championship opportunity that mattered both to her own bracket and the national standings.

Leydecker wins gold on her senior worlds debut

Iowa’s account of its first-year wrestler’s tournament charts four wins against four different countries. She started with a 2-1 decision over Canada’s Karla Godinez Gonzalez, then pinned Germany’s Anastasia Blayvas to reach the semifinals. A 6-1 win against Japan’s Nagisa Harada put Leydecker into the gold-medal match. She allowed only one point in each of those four appearances, including the final.

WFS 55 kg Gold – Everest Leydecker 🇺🇸 dec. Nataliia Klivchutska 🇺🇦, 4-1 #WrestleAstana pic.twitter.com/4CfXLHcftL — USA Wrestling (@USAWrestling) October 30, 2026

In its written final report, the international federation described an opening-period activity point for Leydecker. Both finalists subsequently received a point, putting her ahead 2-1 before she countered Klivchutska’s pressure with a two-point exposure. Those late points completed the 4-1 decision, rather than a fall or technical-superiority finish.

The senior title adds another level to a season that already included U20 world gold and U23 world bronze. Iowa also lists her 2026 gold medals at the Pan American Championships and Zagreb Open Ranking Series event. That collection spans age-group and senior competition before her first collegiate season, rather than representing several wins in the same world championship bracket.

Owned the moment. Brought home gold. Everest is HER. pic.twitter.com/3nIm4lEJFd — Iowa Women’s Wrestling (@IowaW_Wrestling) October 30, 2026

Nette’s silver completes the American medal return

The other women’s final that day ended with Manisha beating Nette 8-6 at 59 kilograms. UWW’s account records Nette building a six-point advantage before the Indian wrestler recovered. Manisha’s second-period takedown, a lost American challenge and a gut-wrench turn helped erase the deficit, and a later takedown broke the 6-6 tie. Nette still left Astana with the American team’s lone silver. Manisha’s victory also delivered India’s first senior women’s world gold. Two Indian teammates, Neelam at 50 kilograms and Kajal at 76, had reached finals earlier in the championships without winning.

Nette’s result also completed a season of five international medals. The Army World Class Athlete Program wrestler had won the Pan American title and medaled at three Ranking Series events before this world championship. Her final podium finish rounded out the American team’s championship-winning return.