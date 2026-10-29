UFC BJJ Introduces Submission Of The Night Bonus Ahead Of UFC BJJ 13

UFC BJJ has introduced a Submission of the Night award as its grapplers prepare for a Las Vegas card carrying two vacant championships. The promotion unveiled the Boring Mattress-backed incentive in an official written announcement on October 29, adding a performance reward to its event program.

The announcement describes a recurring award rather than a prize limited to one particular match or weight class. Its explanation of who earns the bonus reads:

At every UFC BJJ event, the athlete who delivers the best submission earns an additional bonus from Boring Mattress.

No payment amount appears in the written post. It also does not identify a judging panel, a fan-voting mechanism or a payout schedule. Those details remain unspecified; the announcement should not be mistaken for confirmation that UFC BJJ will match the sums paid for UFC mixed martial arts bonuses.

Introducing the Boring Mattress Submission of the Night! At every UFC BJJ event, the athlete who delivers the best submission earns an additional bonus from Boring Mattress. Bring the pressure, chase the finish, and make it unforgettable! B2YB: @BoringMattress pic.twitter.com/6ivb2e5wlD — UFC BJJ (@ufcbjj) October 29, 2026

Submissions Already Lead The Scoring Criteria

The incentive sits alongside a ruleset that already gives the greatest judging value to effective submission attempts requiring meaningful defense. Offensive progress through takedowns, guard passes and sweeps comes next, followed by control of position and pace. A competitor does not need to rely on control alone when the scoring priorities place attacks that could end the match first.

UFC BJJ regulation matches consist of three five-minute rounds, separated by one-minute rests. Judges score each round individually using the 10-point must system. Striking is prohibited, distinguishing these contests from the UFC’s mixed martial arts bouts.

Championship matches have a specific safeguard against a regulation draw: a three-minute fourth round after a two-minute rest. A submission ends that extra period immediately. Otherwise, the judges select a winner using only the action in that championship round. The extra round is not used when the initial three rounds produce a split or unanimous decision.

Two Vacant Championships On Thursday’s Card

William Tackett and Jay Rodriguez headline UFC BJJ 13 for the vacant middleweight belt. The opening arose after Ronaldo Junior relinquished the championship. Rodriguez enters that opportunity following his second-round inverted D’Arce submission of Kevin Beuhring in September.

The bantamweight championship is also vacant following Mikey Musumeci’s decision to relinquish it. Jalen Fonacier faces Kleber Barboza, who earned his opportunity by winning four matches at the UFC BJJ Opens in Las Vegas.

The UFC BJJ event takes place at Meta APEX on Thursday, October 29, with UFC Fight Pass coverage scheduled for 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The advertised program also includes Nick Rodriguez against Nata Tenca and Ffion Davies against Jaine Fragoso.