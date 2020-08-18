If you have ever studied any sort of martial arts, you know that it takes a long time to work your way to black belt status. For 82-year old Touro Moreno it took more than half a century, but he was finally able to earn his Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt.

Adegard Câmara Florentino, known better as Touro Moreno, is a rather accomplished martial artist. He is a retired boxer and vale tudo fighter, who has spent the last 50 years with a brown belt in BJJ. That being said, he was never quite able to turn the corner with his grappling, in order to earn his highly coveted black belt, despite years of training.

Finally, and at 82 years old, Moreno was finally able to make this goal come to life. A video posted to Instagram saw the ceremony as the elderly man was finally awarded his black belt, by IBJJF World Masters Championships gold medalist Ariane Pereira Guarnier. As much as this was a special moment for Touro, it was also special for his coach, who had never given a black belt to anyone until that point.

Video Ceremony Of Touro Moreno Getting His Black Belt

As customary, the video see Touro Moreno getting the black belt wrapped around his waist and tied by Ariane. The two exchange words in Portuguese, as the clearly tender moment is celebrated by the fellow classmates on the mat. After a hug and some applause, the two go back to grappling, a shiny new black belt holding Tuoro’s gi closed.

Now obviously it does not take most people as long to get their black belts, as it took Touro Moreno. However he stayed persistent, and continued to grow as a man and a martial arts, and was finally rewarded with what he had been seeking for so long. It is a great example that Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is for everybody, and it is never too late to reach your goals.