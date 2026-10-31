Shay Montague Draws Three-Man Bracket In Bid For Third European No-Gi Title

Shay Montague’s attempt to win a third European No-Gi championship will run through a three-man roosterweight bracket in Rome on Sunday, November 1. The defending champion is entered alongside Liam Jordan White and Peter James Morcom, with the official draw setting out a two-match route to gold for the ECJJA representative.

The championship is already underway, but the adult male black belt roosterweights have not competed. Their division is scheduled entirely for the final day at PalaPellicone in Lido di Ostia. The published entry list sets the limit at 55.50 kilograms.

Montague starts against the opening match’s loser

White, representing Game Fight UK, meets Los Banditos athlete Morcom in Fight 1 on Mat 4 at 9:30 a.m. local time. The winner advances directly to the final. The loser stays in contention and returns against Montague in Fight 4 on the same mat, scheduled for 10:06 a.m.

That arrangement matters for the defending champion: his first opponent cannot be identified until the opening contest has finished. He does not have a place in the gold-medal match simply because he is listed first in the bracket. He must win the second contest to reach it.

The final is listed as Fight 33 on Mat 4 at 3:54 p.m., pairing the winners of Fights 4 and 1. These are the federation’s published estimates rather than guaranteed start times; match lengths, submissions and changes in mat assignments can alter the running order.

IBJJF’s competition guidelines make three-person divisions an exception to its usual elimination format. A defeat in the opening match does not end an athlete’s title bid, allowing the same two competitors to meet again in the final. Missing that first match or failing to make weight does not carry the same second-chance entitlement.

Two previous European titles, not a consecutive three-peat

Montague’s championship history provides the central stake. His official athlete record lists European No-Gi gold in 2023 and 2025, alongside the 2025 World No-Gi roosterweight title. Another victory this weekend would therefore be his third European championship, not his third in successive years.

The federation’s final results from the last edition place Riki Yoshinaga second behind him. Denis Gerrit Lee Beenen and Weslei Kellisson Silva Costa occupied the two bronze positions. Neither of this year’s other registered roosterweights appears on that 2025 podium.

In its October 23 division breakdown, IBJJF identified Montague as the favorite and named both challengers. Its October 28 watchlist highlighted his guard work and submission ability. Those assessments establish the promotion’s expectations, not a result or a prediction that either opponent is certain to lose.

The wider tournament runs October 28 through November 1, with FloGrappling carrying the official livestream. Athletes must monitor the venue’s bullpen screens for actual division calls and arrive ready for changes to the estimated timetable. The event rules also require a valid identification document and allow only one attempt at making the registered weight.

Elsewhere at the same event, Pawel Jaworski is pursuing a first No-Gi Grand Slam, while Martyna Kapuscinska is chasing a third major title in her rookie black-belt season.