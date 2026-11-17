Seif-Eddine Houmine has ended his competitive jiu-jitsu career after taking bronze at the IBJJF Crown. The federation confirmed the two-time World champion’s farewell in its November 13 recap of the November 8 tournament in Long Beach, California.

The announcement closes a chapter that had remained open after his earlier departure from Worlds competition. Houmine still accepted an invitation to the Crown after that farewell, making the distinction between leaving one championship and leaving the competition circuit important to his final season.

In its written account, IBJJF described the Moroccan athlete’s career as complete and cited an Instagram retirement message. The federation also identified his Crown medal as the last addition to a season in which he won the European, Pan and World championships. The original social post was not independently available for review.

The Worlds Farewell Was Not The End Of His Season

Houmine had explained the earlier belt gesture directly in an October 20 written interview with Vitor Freitas for VF Comunica. Leaving his belt on the Worlds mat was intended to close his participation in that traditional championship circuit, rather than rule out every other competitive opportunity.

He described that decision as a satisfying endpoint after reaching his goals:

“I gave it my all, reached the heights I dreamed of, and I felt it was the ideal moment”

Accepting the Crown invitation therefore had a specific purpose. Houmine told Freitas he wanted a final test against elite opposition, with his experience and physical approach providing a different challenge. He respected Erich Munis’s three consecutive titles entering the event, but did not regard his own participation as ceremonial.

That interview also placed his decision outside the pursuit of publicity. He said proving he could still compete successfully at 38 mattered more than likes or press attention. Although he acknowledged sometimes feeling overlooked, he defended a career built around discipline, respect and results rather than confrontational promotion.

A Final Medal After Three Major Titles

The federation’s athlete-results page supplies the competitive context for that choice. It lists Houmine, representing GF Team France, first in the adult black-belt ultra-heavyweight category at the 2026 Europeans, Pans and Worlds. A third-place Brasileiro finish meant he reached all four major podiums rather than completing a sweep of all four titles.

His two World golds came in 2024 and 2026, according to that record. Those dates distinguish the championship count from the number of major titles he collected during his final year.

IBJJF’s September invitation announcement had explicitly preserved his status as an active Crown contender despite the Worlds farewell. The event offered eight ultra-heavyweights an invitation-only bracket, unlike an open championship entry, with a $20,000 winner’s prize. Houmine’s eventual bronze brought that final assignment to a close without a Crown title.