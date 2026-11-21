Sarah Galvao has signed with ONE Championship, adding the 20-year-old Atos black belt to the promotion’s women’s submission grappling roster. ONE confirmed the agreement in a November 21 announcement and welcomed her in a separate post on its official Instagram account.

The signing gives Galvao another competition platform after a season spanning major gi tournaments and no-gi events. ONE has not named an opponent or announced a date for her debut. Its announcement identifies her as an ADCC finalist and includes her among four grapplers joining the organization, alongside Kendall Reusing, Marlon Godoy and Patrick Gaudio.

Galvao’s arrival is a roster development, not a confirmed championship booking. The promotion has already announced Helena Crevar against Kendall Reusing for its first women’s openweight grappling title; Galvao was not assigned a place in that match or given a title opportunity in the new release.

A no-gi record behind the new agreement

The clearest recent evidence of what she brings without the gi comes from the IBJJF’s account of the 2026 Pan No-Gi Championships. Galvao won six matches across her weight division and the open class to collect two gold medals. The federation highlighted her pressure passing and credited her contribution to Atos winning the women’s team championship.

That performance made her a three-time Pan No-Gi champion across two appearances at the tournament. Her official IBJJF results record lists middleweight gold in both 2025 and 2026, along with the 2026 open-class title. Those separate brackets show that her success was not limited to one weight category, although ONE has not specified the weight or rules details of her first appearance.

The official division breakdown records an 8-2 semifinal win and a final decided 3-1 on advantages in her middleweight campaign. In the open class, she began with an armbar and then a rear-naked choke before winning the semifinal 3-2 on points and the final 12-2. That sequence provides a more specific picture of her no-gi results: two submissions followed by two points victories across the unrestricted-weight bracket.

The federation’s written assessment also places her achievements in both gi and no-gi competition, rather than presenting her exclusively as a specialist in one format. That distinction matters for this move: her new ONE assignment is submission grappling, while much of her established championship résumé was built in gi tournaments.

From a rookie Crown invitation to another major stage

IBJJF’s October profile traces her black-belt promotion to her 2025 brown-belt world championship. She entered that year’s Crown as an invited prospect and won the lightweight division. By the time the federation announced her return for the 2026 Crown in Long Beach, she had also collected European, Pan and Brasileiro titles.

ONE’s signing announcement also credits her with reaching the 65-kilogram ADCC final in Krakow on her first appearance, with a submission and a points victory on the way. That run gives her another no-gi achievement beyond the IBJJF circuit as she prepares to enter ONE’s women’s grappling roster.

Galvao subsequently retained the Crown lightweight championship against Elisabeth Clay. The new signing extends that run into a different promotional setting, with the identity of her first ONE opponent still unannounced.