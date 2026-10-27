Sam Nagai Wants An Aggressive Crown Return After Two Major Finals

Sam Nagai wants his return to the IBJJF Crown to be judged by the action he produces, not simply another trophy. In an October 20 written interview with the federation, the former featherweight champion described a submission-first approach before the November 8 event in Long Beach.

“I’m a complete competitor, both physically and mentally. Aggressive, focused on submissions, and no stalling.”

Nagai said making gi competition entertaining matters more to him than accumulating titles. He described 2026 as a learning year, welcomed unfamiliar opponents in the invited field and said his aim is a high-level performance for spectators. He also credited events of this kind with improving athletes’ recognition and the sport’s growth. The Pyramid carries personal significance for him, and he promised an active showing there.

Two Silver Medals Put The Return In Context

The federation’s Pan championship recap explains how close Nagai came to another major title this season. He reached the featherweight final against Cole Abate, who had submitted João Mendes in the semifinal. Their championship match remained competitive into its closing seconds: Abate scored the decisive sweep with less than 20 seconds left, then defended Nagai’s kneebar attempt before time expired. The account describes both the late scoring change and the submission threat, rather than presenting the final as a one-sided defeat.

The official 2026 Worlds results list the same two athletes at the top of the adult male black-belt featherweight podium. Cole Anthony Abate finished first and Samuel A. Nagai Hatchwell second. João Pedro Bueno Mendes and Yuta Shimada took the two bronze positions. Those published standings independently confirm the second major final Nagai discussed; they do not establish a new match between him and Abate at the Crown.

His earlier breakthrough came at the 2023 Worlds. The federation’s contemporary recap records a semifinal submission of Isaac Doederlein followed by a final against Diego Sodre. Nagai took a 2-0 lead in that final and preserved it to earn his first black-belt World championship.

A Changed Featherweight Field Awaits In Long Beach

The current Crown roster places Nagai alongside Jun Yong Cho, Keven Carrasco, João Mendes, Will Wilson, Mateo Cardona, Ademir Barreto and recently confirmed entrant Rerisson Gabriel. The federation has named the competitors but says the official bracket reveal is still to come. That distinction matters: inclusion in this group is confirmed, while first-round pairings are not.

The October 2 invitation announcement identified Nagai as the inaugural 2023 featherweight Crown winner. Another victory would make him the division’s first two-time champion. That announcement also highlighted the archival match below, against Kento Michinaka at the 2025 Asian Championship, as an example of his competitive style. It is not footage from the upcoming event.

The November 8 competition is scheduled for the LBS Financial Credit Union Pyramid in Long Beach, California. The official event guide lists six divisions with eight invited athletes apiece, for 48 competitors overall, and a $20,000 prize per division. FloGrappling is listed as the streaming outlet. Alongside men’s featherweight, the announced categories are men’s middleweight, heavyweight and ultra-heavyweight, plus women’s lightweight and super-heavyweight.

The event sits within the wider grappling calendar, but its invitation field is distinct from Nagai’s previous UFC BJJ appearance. Here, the remaining announcement is the bracket that will determine his route through the featherweight competition.