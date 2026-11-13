Saba Lazishvili Replaces Umar Nurmagomedov Against Urijah Faber At RAF Abu Dhabi

Saba Lazishvili will face Urijah Faber at RAF Abu Dhabi on November 14, replacing Umar Nurmagomedov in a late change to the wrestling card. Real American Freestyle confirmed the new pairing Friday through an official graphic identifying the contest as a catchweight crossover match.

The announcement gives Lazishvili a competitive assignment a day after the event’s press-conference program. It is not an MMA booking, and the replacement notice does not explain why Nurmagomedov is no longer the opponent. No injury, disciplinary finding or legal restriction has been announced in that notice.

Faber gets a new opponent one day out

Ariel Helwani reported that RAF CEO and co-founder Chad Bronstein had told him about the change. His original written update identifies Lazishvili as Dvalishvili’s 21-year-old friend and says he has been added in Nurmagomedov’s place. RAF subsequently shared the Faber–Lazishvili matchup artwork alongside confirmation that Dvalishvili would compete.

The promotion’s new image is more current than its event-page matchup list, which still displayed Nurmagomedov against Faber when checked Friday afternoon. That older listing described their assignment as a lightweight crossover contest. The replacement graphic instead uses catchweight crossover, without publishing a numerical limit or the match’s position in the running order.

Faber therefore remains on the program rather than losing his appearance altogether. The available announcement supplies the new opponent but no statement from either competitor about preparation, strategy or the circumstances of the switch. Those details should not be inferred from the short-notice timing.

RAF’s Chad Bronstein tells me Merab Dvalishvili is competing on tomorrow’s RAF card in Abu Dhabi versus Marlon Moraes. In addition, Merab’s 21-year-old friend turned Georgian hero Saba Lazishivili has been added to the card, too. He is replacing Umar Nurmagomedov vs Urijah… pic.twitter.com/IkFtiHNXXc — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 13, 2026

Earlier Friday, Helwani reported that Lazishvili and Merab Dvalishvili had been released from detention in the United Arab Emirates following Wednesday’s Abu Dhabi hotel confrontation. RAF separately issued Bronstein’s written statement welcoming Dvalishvili back. That earlier release update did not itself announce Lazishvili’s participation against Faber.

The new confirmation also retains Dvalishvili’s previously advertised wrestling match with Marlon Moraes. Their pairing was announced earlier this month; Friday’s development is confirmation that it remains part of the show, not a newly arranged opponent for Dvalishvili.

RAF Abu Dhabi takes place at Etihad Arena. The official event information lists an 8 p.m. Gulf Standard Time start, equivalent to 11 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, with Fox Nation carrying the event in the United States and Starzplay in the Middle East and North Africa. YouTube is listed for other territories.

The main event remains Khamzat Chimaev against Chris Weidman for the light heavyweight crossover championship. Weidman replaced the injured Colby Covington earlier in the week. Arman Tsarukyan against Neiman Gracie remains the catchweight crossover co-main event.