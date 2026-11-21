Roman Bravo-Young’s first Real American Freestyle appearance is scheduled against Matt Ramos at RAF 15 on November 28. The bantamweight match pairs a two-time NCAA champion with a former NCAA finalist who has already challenged for the promotion’s belt twice.

RAF detailed the pairing in a November 15 feature, and it remains on the current Chicago-area card at NOW Arena. This is a scheduled freestyle wrestling contest, not an MMA booking or a title defense for either man. Bravo-Young represents Mexico; Ramos represents the Philippines.

A World Medalist Enters A New League

Bravo-Young arrives shortly after a significant international result. He won silver at 57 kilograms at the World Championships in Astana on November 1, becoming Mexico’s first senior world wrestling medalist. That achievement followed his semifinal victory over returning champion Chongsong Han.

Spencer Lee ended that run in the final, winning 10-0 in 26 seconds. United World Wrestling’s report describes Lee moving into a leg lace to finish the match. The defeat left Bravo-Young with silver as the United States won the men’s freestyle team title.

His college credentials came at a different weight and under collegiate rules. Penn State’s championship history records his national titles at 133 pounds in 2021 and 2022. He finished second in 2023, ending his Nittany Lions career with a 100-10 record after becoming a five-time All-American.

RAF currently lists the Tucson native at 0-0 in its own competition. That number reflects the absence of a completed promotional appearance, not a lack of senior freestyle experience. His official event profile identifies Cowboy RTC as his club.

The promotion’s November 16 card announcement includes the matchup below. That dated graphic predates Lucas Valente replacing Raul Rosas Jr. against Clay Guida elsewhere on the show.

FULL CARD FOR #RAF15 IN CHICAGO 🔥 Tickets in bio. Watch on @foxnation in the U.S. and the RAF YouTube channel internationally. pic.twitter.com/b0xpXXyhaV — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) November 16, 2026

Ramos Returns After Two Close Title Losses

Ramos has a different starting point in the league. His official history shows two decisions against Nathan Tomasello: a 4-3 defeat at RAF 01 and a 5-3 loss at RAF 02. Both were championship matches. November’s pairing is listed as a non-title bantamweight contest.

The former Purdue wrestler was the NCAA runner-up at 125 pounds in 2023 and placed fourth in 2025. Purdue records 115 career victories, two All-America finishes and four NCAA qualifications.

His 2023 route to the final included a pin over top seed and three-time champion Spencer Lee in the closing seconds of their semifinal. It made him Purdue’s first NCAA finalist since Chris Fleeger in 2006. He finished that season 35-5, with the most victories among the tournament’s 125-pound qualifiers.

He also retains a role at Purdue while continuing his own competitive training. The university announced in October that he would become director of player personnel, with responsibilities spanning recruiting, athlete development and the Boilermaker RTC. It said the position offered greater flexibility to pursue World Championships and 2028 Olympic goals.

The current RAF event page gives a 7 p.m. Central start, or 8 p.m. Eastern, for the November 28 show. U.S. coverage is on Fox Nation, with the promotion directing international viewers to its YouTube channel. An individual mat time for Bravo-Young–Ramos has not been announced.