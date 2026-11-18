Jacori Teemer will challenge Ridge Lovett for the Real American Freestyle lightweight championship at RAF 16. The promotion announced the December 19 match in a November 18 written post, adding another title contest to its Long Island event.

For Teemer, the assignment brings a championship opportunity to the same region that his official athlete profile identifies as home. RAF lists the 26-year-old American’s hometown as Long Beach, New York. His scheduled opponent is not making a promotional debut: Lovett already holds the belt and has two RAF victories on his record.

NOTHER ONE 🔥 Ridge Lovett defends his RAF Lightweight Championship against Jacori Teemer DEC 19 in Long Island at #RAF16 Tickets in bio. Watch on @foxnation in the U.S. and the RAF YouTube channel internationally. pic.twitter.com/0ZnB7o2qcW — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) November 18, 2026

Two Winning Records, Different Routes To This Match

Lovett is also 26, but his listed hometown is Post Falls, Idaho. His RAF match history begins with the May 30 meeting against Bajrang Punia. The displayed score is 13–8 in Lovett’s favor, with two takedowns to his opponent’s one.

The champion’s next listed appearance was his October 23 title match with Jordan Oliver at RAF 14. That record shows a 13–2 Lovett victory. The December booking follows that championship outing rather than a non-title exhibition, and the promotion’s new announcement expressly identifies him as the defending lightweight champion.

The finalized RAF 14 score breakdown credits Lovett with two points in the first period, four in the second and seven in the third; Oliver scored his two points in the middle period.

Teemer’s completed RAF record is shorter. His athlete page lists one win, no defeats and no draws, from the September 18 matchup with Haji Aliyev at RAF 13. Teemer won 9–6, with the recorded takedown count three to two. His upcoming-match panel now names Lovett and labels their December encounter a lightweight championship match.

The current RAF 16 event page places that contest in the lightweight division without a crossover designation. That differs from the evening’s Khamzat Chimaev–Rashad Evans headliner, which is listed as a light heavyweight crossover title match. The two championships are separate assignments on the same program.

Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, is the listed venue, with an 8 p.m. Eastern start on Saturday, December 19. The promotion also schedules a noon fan zone before the competition. Its announced viewing routes are Fox Nation for U.S. audiences and RAF’s YouTube channel internationally.

Other confirmed matchups on the published lineup include David Baev against Quincy Monday at welterweight, plus Bo Nickal against Yoel Romero at catchweight crossover. Merab Dvalishvili and Kenzo Biyong are also matched in lightweight crossover action. Tickets are linked from RAF’s official event listing.