Real Woods will defend his RAF featherweight title against Vito Arujau on December 19 in Long Island, Real American Freestyle confirmed on November 29.

The champion beat Sebastian Rivera 12-2 on November 28. RAF had already assigned that match’s winner to Arujau.

A World Champion Challenges The Former NCAA Finalist

Arujau brings a senior world championship to the matchup. Cornell’s official biography records his 61kg title in Belgrade before his senior college season, making him the university’s first undergraduate to win a senior world wrestling crown. He also finished second at the 2021 Olympic Trials and won a Pan American title that year.

At Cornell, he won consecutive NCAA championships at 133 pounds as a junior and senior. His four national-tournament finishes were fourth, third, first and first, and he closed his college career with a 93-8 record. The first championship run brought Outstanding Wrestler recognition at the 2023 NCAA tournament.

He also earned two EIWA titles and the conference’s Wrestler of the Year award as a senior. A two-time Cornell captain, he received first-team All-Ivy recognition in three seasons.

THIS MATCH IS SET 🔥 Real Woods vs Vito Arujau for the RAF Featherweight Championship at #RAF16 in Long Island on DEC 19 Tickets in bio. Watch on @foxnation in the U.S. and the RAF YouTube channel internationally. pic.twitter.com/PymVwHjQDr — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) November 29, 2026

Woods’ Freestyle Season Extends Beyond RAF

Woods was a 2025 world bronze medalist, but did not retain the U.S. team spot for this year’s championships. USA Wrestling’s September 25 report records two losses to Bo Bassett in their best-of-three Final X series in Hilliard, Ohio. Bassett won 8-4 and 9-5 to secure the 65kg berth.

In the opening match, Woods reached a 2-2 tie before Bassett took a one-point lead into the break and pulled away. In the second, Woods led 5-1 before Bassett reversed the contest over the last two minutes. That national-team selection series was separate from his professional championship schedule.

Woods’ collegiate career included stops at Stanford and Iowa. Iowa lists him as a four-time All-American, five-time NCAA qualifier and three-time conference champion, with two Pac-12 titles followed by a Big Ten championship. His highest NCAA finish was second at 141 pounds in 2023.

That first Iowa season ended 20-1, with an unbeaten eight-match dual record and a top seed at nationals. He returned to the podium in 2024, finishing fourth at the NCAA tournament after placing third at the Big Ten Championships. Iowa records an 18-3 final season, including eleven victories against ranked opponents and eight against wrestlers ranked in the top ten.

Nassau Coliseum also hosts Khamzat Chimaev–Rashad Evans, Bo Nickal–Yoel Romero and Merab Dvalishvili–Kenzo Biyong on the same card. U.S. coverage is on Fox Nation, with international viewing through RAF’s YouTube channel.