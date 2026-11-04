RAF17 Announced For January 23 At Charlotte’s Bojangles Coliseum

Real American Freestyle has added Charlotte to its schedule, announcing a January 23, 2027 event at Bojangles Coliseum. The promotion revealed the North Carolina stop in a November 4 written post, while its official calendar identifies the show as RAF17.

The dedicated event page advertises Fox Nation coverage at 8 p.m. Eastern. It does not yet list any competitors or matchups, so the announcement establishes a destination and date rather than a championship defense or a particular fighter’s next appearance.

Fans are being directed to register interest in tickets through the organizer’s notification page. That is the sales stage presented in the announcement; neither the written post nor the event listing supplies ticket prices or a general-sale date.

A Charlotte Arena With An Established Sports History

Bojangles Coliseum opened in 1955. The venue’s own information lists a capacity of 10,829 and a 332-foot dome, although those building specifications do not establish how many seats will be offered for RAF’s particular floor arrangement.

The coliseum is at 2700 East Independence Boulevard and forms part of the Bojangles Entertainment Complex alongside Ovens Auditorium. The two are distinct venues: the wrestling announcement names the coliseum, not the neighboring auditorium. The complex also identifies the arena as the home of the Charlotte Checkers.

RAF IS COMING TO NORTH CAROLINA 🔥 JAN 23 at Bojangles Coliseum Register your interest for tickets in bio. Watch on @foxnation pic.twitter.com/frMDbC5Ner — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) November 4, 2026

Combat-sports audiences have seen the building used for MMA as well. MiddleEasy’s coverage of Bryan Battle against Dalton Rosta at PFL Charlotte records that contest taking place at Bojangles Coliseum on August 7, 2026. Battle won the middleweight main event by split decision. The same card included Denis Goltsov’s first-round stoppage of Hasan Mezhiev and Josh Fremd’s second-round finish against Jhony Gregory. Those were cage bouts, distinct from the freestyle wrestling competition RAF is bringing to the building.

How RAF17 Fits The Published Calendar

Three advertised shows precede Charlotte on RAF’s current schedule. Abu Dhabi is set for November 14 at Etihad Arena, with Khamzat Chimaev against Colby Covington in the cruiserweight crossover championship main event. Its co-main event pairs Arman Tsarukyan with Neiman Gracie.

Tsarukyan then has a separate scheduled assignment against Anthony Pettis at RAF15 on November 28 in the Chicago area. RAF16 follows on December 19 on Long Island. Those existing dates explain where the new North Carolina stop sits in the league’s itinerary, without carrying any of their advertised competitors forward to January.

The November schedule already mixes established freestyle wrestlers with MMA crossover entrants. For example, Merab Dvalishvili is booked against Marlon Moraes in Abu Dhabi, a wrestling meeting between former UFC opponents. RAF’s event archive reaches back to its August 29, 2025 opening show in Cleveland, headlined by Bo Nickal against Jacob Cardenas.