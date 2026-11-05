RAF Reaches Agreement To Acquire World Of Wrestling

Real American Freestyle says it has reached an agreement to acquire World of Wrestling, the tournament operator behind Tulsa Nationals, Reno Worlds and the Kickoff Classic. The promotion announced the deal on November 5, extending its activity beyond its televised professional cards.

RAF credited the Roller family with building a business that has shaped generations of wrestlers. Its message emphasized the experience of families traveling to tournaments and said the promotion intends to work alongside the family as it develops those events.

The announcement describes an acquisition agreement, not a completed closing. It does not disclose a purchase price, ownership percentage, completion date or changes to tournament rules. No new registration conditions or replacement dates were included in that statement.

RAF has reached an agreement to acquire World of Wrestling, home of Tulsa Nationals, Reno Worlds and the Kickoff Classic. If you grew up wrestling, you know what these tournaments mean. The road trips with your family. The nerves before your first match. The trophy you still… pic.twitter.com/ULemgJRkQS — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) November 5, 2026

A Tournament Business Built By The Roller Family

World of Wrestling’s own history traces its events to 1979. The organization identifies Jack and Shane Roller as its executive directors and describes its purpose as supporting young wrestlers and the sport’s development. Its established business is built around youth competition rather than the professional crossover matches on RAF’s main cards.

That history also identifies Shane Roller as an owner and credits him with three NCAA All-American selections and four Academic All-American honors. The company describes its awards and ceremonies as part of the tournament experience, while acknowledging the contribution of its staff, sponsors, coaches and parents.

The scale is reflected in the operator’s sponsorship information: World of Wrestling says its events average 9,000 wrestlers and 30,000 fans from more than 45 states. Those are the company’s own figures, not participation totals independently announced by RAF for the acquisition.

The Existing Calendar And RAF’s Youth Programme

Its published calendar already lists the 30th annual Kickoff Classic for November 20–22, with open and girls divisions. The 72nd annual Tulsa Nationals follows on January 14–17, 2027. These are existing scheduled tournaments, not dates first announced as part of Thursday’s agreement.

Further ahead, World of Wrestling lists its National Youth Duals for March 5–7, 2027, and Reno Worlds for April 1–4. The Reno event advertises open, girls and high-school divisions. Those listings show the competition schedule the operator has in place while the acquisition process remains unspecified.

RAF has its own youth initiative alongside its professional series. The promotion’s Chicago event page advertises a Next Gen competition on November 27 at the Schaumburg Renaissance Convention Center. The following evening’s RAF 15 card at NOW Arena is a separate professional show.

That November 28 lineup is headlined by Arman Tsarukyan against Anthony Pettis for the middleweight crossover championship. Henry Cejudo faces Song Yadong for the lightweight crossover title. The current roster also includes Olympic-style wrestling specialists and athletes crossing over from MMA, a different competitive setting from the newly targeted tournament business.