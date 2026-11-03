Polaris 40 Adds Three Prelim Bouts To Tonon–McNally Title Card

Polaris has added three preliminary matches to its November 21 card in Southampton, where Garry Tonon and Sam McNally are scheduled to contest the promotion’s lightweight championship. The November 1 announcements cover two welterweight pairings and a light heavyweight matchup, expanding the supporting lineup rather than changing the previously announced main attraction.

The title rematch was confirmed on October 13 for Southampton Central Hall. Its competitive history dates to the 2022 ADCC World Championships: McNally defeated Tonon 3–0 on points in their opening-round meeting. That result gives the American a specific loss to avenge, although the return takes place under a different promotion’s rules.

FloGrappling’s October 21 preview describes the booking as Tonon’s first jiu-jitsu superfight in nearly six years, following a period focused on MMA. That description concerns superfights, not an absence from all grappling competition; the ADCC encounter with McNally occurred during that interval. The broadcaster lists November 21 for Polaris 40 and will carry the event.

Tonon has a substantial history on this stage. Polaris’s own event archive records submission victories over Masakazu Imanari and Gilbert Burns, followed by a decision against Dillon Danis. Those appearances help explain the significance of his return to the organization, but they do not establish how he will perform against this opponent.

Garry Tonon is back and this time it’s personal. Tonon is out for revenge when he faces Sam McNally for the Polaris Lightweight Championship at Southampton Central Hall on November 21. Tickets 👇 https://t.co/jagGReMdqB pic.twitter.com/HcrBrbHOKP — Polaris Professional (@PolarisProEvent) October 13, 2026

Three November Additions Join The Preliminary Lineup

The new welterweight bookings are Albruce Touaev against Rodrigo Mariani and Will Nichols against Franck Takoudjou. Polaris identifies both as preliminary matches. Carl Scarratt meets Justin Moore at light heavyweight, providing a heavier-weight contest on the same portion of the show. The announcements do not specify the order of those three bouts.

Another welterweight match-up for the Polaris 40 prelims 🔥 Albruce Touaev vs Rodrigo Mariani. Who gets the W in Southampton? 👀 Watch live and exclusively on @flograppling. pic.twitter.com/F5MLJqwZRE — Polaris Professional (@PolarisProEvent) November 1, 2026

Light heavyweight action on the Polaris 40 prelims 🔥 Carl Scarratt faces Justin Moore. Who gets the W? 👀 Watch live and exclusively on @flograppling. pic.twitter.com/BOioyGmukn — Polaris Professional (@PolarisProEvent) November 1, 2026

Welterweight action on the Polaris 40 prelims 🔥 Will Nichols vs Franck Takoudjou. Who gets the W in Southampton? 👀 Watch live and exclusively on @flograppling. pic.twitter.com/r6BMkMWBLp — Polaris Professional (@PolarisProEvent) November 1, 2026

They join the October 31 preliminary announcement pairing Callie Nelson with Destiny Beer at lightweight. Each matchup has its own official promotional artwork. These are confirmed individual bookings, not a claim that the complete running order or every participant on the November card has now been disclosed.

Lightweight action on the Polaris 40 prelims 🔥 Callie Nelson vs Destiny Beer. Who are you backing? 👀 Watch live and exclusively on @flograppling. pic.twitter.com/JWy4IBSlXa — Polaris Professional (@PolarisProEvent) October 31, 2026

A Different Scoring System From Their ADCC Meeting

The promotion’s published superfight rules distinguish its main card from the prelims. Main-card matches use three five-minute rounds, with judges applying a 10-point-must system to each round. A 10–9 reflects an edge; wider margins are reserved for clear or overwhelming dominance. That is a different scoring framework from the ADCC points result in the first meeting.

Judges reward effective attacks and aggression, positional advancement, counterattacks and dynamic escapes. Submission threats must force a genuine defensive response; holding an ineffective attack merely to stall is not rewarded. Retreating, declining to improve position and leaving the competition area can count against an athlete. Striking is prohibited, while legal no-gi techniques include joint locks and chokes. Stalemates may prompt a referee’s reset, and repeated individual stalling can eventually give an opponent the choice of back control, side control or mount.

For preliminary bouts, the published format is two five-minute rounds separated by a one-minute break. Overall round winners matter rather than combined point totals. If the rounds are tied, a further three-minute overtime is judged independently to determine the winner. These are the organization’s general published conditions, not a separately announced special agreement for any of the newly added pairings.