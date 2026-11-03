Polaris 40 Adds Three Prelim Bouts To Tonon–McNally Title Card

Two welterweight bouts and a light heavyweight pairing join the supporting lineup for Southampton.

Written by Jake Blend
Last updated on November 3rd, 2026
Sam McNally and Garry Tonon in official Polaris 40 matchup artwork
Sam McNally and Garry Tonon. Photo: Polaris Professional.

Polaris has added three preliminary matches to its November 21 card in Southampton, where Garry Tonon and Sam McNally are scheduled to contest the promotion’s lightweight championship. The November 1 announcements cover two welterweight pairings and a light heavyweight matchup, expanding the supporting lineup rather than changing the previously announced main attraction.

The title rematch was confirmed on October 13 for Southampton Central Hall. Its competitive history dates to the 2022 ADCC World Championships: McNally defeated Tonon 3–0 on points in their opening-round meeting. That result gives the American a specific loss to avenge, although the return takes place under a different promotion’s rules.

FloGrappling’s October 21 preview describes the booking as Tonon’s first jiu-jitsu superfight in nearly six years, following a period focused on MMA. That description concerns superfights, not an absence from all grappling competition; the ADCC encounter with McNally occurred during that interval. The broadcaster lists November 21 for Polaris 40 and will carry the event.

Tonon has a substantial history on this stage. Polaris’s own event archive records submission victories over Masakazu Imanari and Gilbert Burns, followed by a decision against Dillon Danis. Those appearances help explain the significance of his return to the organization, but they do not establish how he will perform against this opponent.

Three November Additions Join The Preliminary Lineup

The new welterweight bookings are Albruce Touaev against Rodrigo Mariani and Will Nichols against Franck Takoudjou. Polaris identifies both as preliminary matches. Carl Scarratt meets Justin Moore at light heavyweight, providing a heavier-weight contest on the same portion of the show. The announcements do not specify the order of those three bouts.

They join the October 31 preliminary announcement pairing Callie Nelson with Destiny Beer at lightweight. Each matchup has its own official promotional artwork. These are confirmed individual bookings, not a claim that the complete running order or every participant on the November card has now been disclosed.

A Different Scoring System From Their ADCC Meeting

The promotion’s published superfight rules distinguish its main card from the prelims. Main-card matches use three five-minute rounds, with judges applying a 10-point-must system to each round. A 10–9 reflects an edge; wider margins are reserved for clear or overwhelming dominance. That is a different scoring framework from the ADCC points result in the first meeting.

Judges reward effective attacks and aggression, positional advancement, counterattacks and dynamic escapes. Submission threats must force a genuine defensive response; holding an ineffective attack merely to stall is not rewarded. Retreating, declining to improve position and leaving the competition area can count against an athlete. Striking is prohibited, while legal no-gi techniques include joint locks and chokes. Stalemates may prompt a referee’s reset, and repeated individual stalling can eventually give an opponent the choice of back control, side control or mount.

For preliminary bouts, the published format is two five-minute rounds separated by a one-minute break. Overall round winners matter rather than combined point totals. If the rounds are tied, a further three-minute overtime is judged independently to determine the winner. These are the organization’s general published conditions, not a separately announced special agreement for any of the newly added pairings.

Published on November 3, 2026 at 1:08 am
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Jake Blend

Jake Blend
Jake Blend is an experienced combat sports writer with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism. Over the past 6 years, he has relentlessly covered the evolving landscapes of mixed martial arts, boxing, and Muay Thai. Whether he is reporting on the latest UFC matchups, breaking down championship fight camps, or interviewing athletes, Jake's deep-rooted passion for the sport shines through in every article.

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