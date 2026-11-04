PGF Pro Judo Sets November 10 Tournament With $10,000 Winner’s Prize

PGF Pro Judo will put eight competitors through a round-robin tournament in Las Vegas on November 10, with $10,000 and a championship belt awarded to the athlete who finishes with the highest accumulated score.

The Professional Grappling Federation’s November 3 update says the inaugural 81-kilogram lineup is already selected, with two alternates also named. The organizer has invited athletes interested in later editions to submit their competitive backgrounds, while describing additional weight classes as a future expansion plan rather than part of next week’s field.

Eight entrants and seven opponents apiece

The announced competitors are Derick Thomas III, Davit Aghasaryan, Aaron Jen, Tony Sangimino, Heiko Karl Rommelmann, Steven Boldbaatar, Gigi Bakradze and Chikai Nakabayashi. Christian Buckner and Danny Sobrepena are listed as alternates, not ninth and tenth members of the round robin. Buckner’s designated coach is Brian Wada, while Tommy Dyer is assigned to Sobrepena.

Each entrant also has a designated coach. Thomas is paired with Adham Ramadan, Aghasaryan with Tokuzo Takahashi, Jen with Toni Lettner and Sangimino with Jason Morris. Heiko Rommelmann Jr. corners Rommelmann, Kosuke Tanaka works with Boldbaatar, Kevin Butler accompanies Bakradze and Yasuo Otoguro coaches Nakabayashi.

That structure produces 28 matches, with seven appearances per competitor. Organizers say the running order is arranged to provide approximately 20 minutes of recovery between an athlete’s bouts. The format therefore asks the field to manage repeated matches rather than advance through a single-elimination bracket.

PGF PRO JUDO 🥋

Eight athletes. Everyone fights everyone. One belt. $10,000 for the winner.

Nonstop throws: an ippon doesn’t end the match, and there’s no ground fighting.

Nov 10 • 4 PM PT • Las Vegas

Live and free on PGF World YouTube and https://t.co/L0lGnlPenf#ProJudo #PGF pic.twitter.com/uRuB5husR9 — Professional Grappling Federation (@PGFworld) November 4, 2026

Points continue after a decisive throw

The scoring scale awards 10 for ippon, five for waza-ari and three for yuko. Competitors restart standing after scoring, and there is no ground fighting. Pins and submissions are consequently outside this event’s competitive focus. Each match lasts three minutes; tied scores remain a draw without an overtime period.

Penalties affect the overall tournament tally. Successive shidos within a bout cost one, two, three and then four points, with later deductions continuing to increase. The sequence restarts in the next match, but points already lost stay deducted. Serious illegal techniques carry separate, heavier sanctions that can end a bout.

Winning the greatest number of matches does not necessarily secure the title: the championship calculation subtracts penalties from scoring points across the entire program. If final totals are level, the head-to-head result separates the athletes. The published document is version 2.4, dated November 3, and remains subject to revision before competition.

USA Judo’s announced delegation includes board chairman Dr. Ron Tripp, chief executive Corinne Shigemoto and high-performance director Ed Liddie, an Olympic bronze medalist and four-time Olympic team coach. PGF separately lists International Judo Federation delegates and Kodokan eighth-dan instructor Shinichi Harada among its guests.

Harada is also scheduled to lead a seminar at Valkyrie Judo in Las Vegas on November 12, from 6 to 8 p.m., according to the organizer’s October 30 notice. That is a separate instructional event, not another tournament division. The guest announcements do not change PGF’s competition into the Olympic competition format.

The broadcast is scheduled for 4 p.m. Pacific on November 10, with free viewing through PGF World’s YouTube channel and the event website. The stream is currently scheduled rather than a replay of completed action.