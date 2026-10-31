Pawel Jaworski Enters European No-Gi With First Grand Slam In Reach

November 1 update: Pawel Jaworski won European No-Gi medium-heavyweight gold, completing the first No-Gi Grand Slam outlined in the federation’s preview. The official bracket lists him first and Pier Paolo Antonio Chiappe Cotroneo second. FloGrappling’s live written report identifies the runner-up as Pipo Chiappe and records a heel-hook submission in the final.

The October 31 preview below is preserved as originally published. Its draw positions and estimated match times describe that earlier snapshot, not a pending title bid. The embedded video is archive footage, not the current final.

Original October 31 preview

Pawel Jaworski heads into the European No-Gi Championships with a chance to complete a sweep no athlete has previously achieved. The IBJJF says the Academia Gorila black belt needs the medium-heavyweight title in Rome to become its first No-Gi Grand Slam champion for the 2025–2026 season.

The federation outlined that opportunity in an October 30 feature, ahead of his scheduled opening match on Saturday, October 31. This is a title chase, not a completed achievement: the European crown remains undecided, and winning an open-class medal alone would not fulfill the weight-division target.

Pawel Jaworski’s bracket and route in Rome

The official adult male black belt medium-heavyweight bracket lists Jaworski first among 16 entrants. His opening opponent is Samuel Thomas F. Gibson of Arma. Their match is scheduled for Mat 6 at 2:30 p.m. local time on October 31, equivalent to 1:30 p.m. UTC. Tournament schedules can change as earlier matches progress.

A victory would send him into a Sunday quarterfinal against the winner of Sebastian Henrik Sonntag versus Malik Moukhajirovitch Abdouraguimov. The bracket schedules that quarterfinal for 11:42 a.m. local time on November 1, with the division final listed for 4:54 p.m. that afternoon. None of those later opponents or appearances is guaranteed. The timetable splits the four-round route across two days: an opening match on Saturday, followed by a potential quarterfinal, semifinal and final on Sunday. Advancing athletes must also follow changing mat assignments, with the title match set for Mat 4.

David Salem Garmo occupies the second position on the opposite side of the draw, opening against Julien Samuel Roux. Luan Perote Veras is also entered. The federation’s division preview identifies Garmo’s recent Pan No-Gi silver and Veras’s close challenge to Jaworski as reasons the field cannot be reduced to a coronation.

The following official replay is archival context from his July Venice Jesolo Open final against Luis Sandoya, not footage from this weekend’s European event. IBJJF’s accompanying written review highlighted the development of his passing alongside his established leg-lock game.

How the Grand Slam opportunity developed

The season’s sequence matters. Jaworski won the medium-heavyweight division at the 2025 No-Gi Worlds, then took both his weight class and the open class at the 2026 Brasileiro No-Gi and Pan No-Gi championships. Those results leave the European event as the remaining leg, rather than requiring another World Championship title before the year ends.

His Pan performance demonstrated different routes through a bracket. IBJJF’s results breakdown records an advantage victory in the medium-heavyweight quarterfinal, a heel-hook finish in the semifinal and a triangle-choke finish in the final. In the open class, he advanced through knee-bar, heel-hook and z-lock wins before taking the final by referee decision.

His submission win over Rafael Lovato Jr. came in ONE, a separate promotion. That appearance is not one of the IBJJF titles counted toward this Grand Slam.

The European tournament runs October 28 through November 1 at PalaPellicone in Lido di Ostia, Italy. FloGrappling carries the event. The official entry information says the grappling tournament reached capacity and registration is closed, while spectators can enter free of charge.