Patrick Gaudio has joined ONE Championship’s submission grappling roster, bringing a résumé that spans Brazilian national titles, major international medals and competition against several athletes already associated with the promotion. His signing was announced in a November 11 Instagram post shared with his account, before ONE included him in its November 21 introduction of six incoming athletes.

The Brazilian black belt’s first opponent and debut date remain unannounced. The agreement adds another established men’s competitor alongside a recruiting class that also includes Sarah Galvao, Marlon Godoy and Kendall Reusing. Gaudio’s arrival is a separate signing, rather than an announced matchup with any of those newcomers.

Gaudio brings experience against names already on ONE’s roster

ONE identifies Gaudio as a 33-year-old from Rio de Janeiro and credits him with Pan and European titles, two silver medals at the IBJJF World Championships and 39 submission victories. The promotion also highlights his open guard and previous wins over Victor Hugo, Devhonte Johnson and Pawel Jaworski. Those results provide context for his recruitment, but ONE has not presented any of those three as his debut opponent.

His career has also included difficult assignments against elite opposition. At WNO 20 in October 2023, Gordon Ryan submitted Gaudio with an armbar while defending his heavyweight championship. That earlier defeat is part of Gaudio’s competitive history, separate from the wins emphasized in ONE’s new roster introduction.

The original signing announcement was published by BJJ Cria OG in collaboration with Gaudio and Tom DeBlass. It described the move as the next stage of his career and pointed to his IBJJF accomplishments and ADCC experience. The November 21 feature subsequently confirmed his place in ONE’s incoming group; it was not the first public announcement of his agreement.

His IBJJF record covers both gi and no-gi competition

Gaudio’s official IBJJF athlete record lists him with Kingsway Jiu-Jitsu and documents results in both formats. In the gi, it records heavyweight gold at the 2024 Brasileiro and second place at the 2025 American National Championship. Those entries sit alongside a separate collection of no-gi results, rather than one combined medal total.

At the 2024 Brasileiro Sem Kimono, the record lists gold in both the super-heavyweight division and the open class. It also shows open-class gold and ultra-heavyweight silver at the 2024 Rio Summer International Open No-Gi. His listed 2025 Pan No-Gi result is another open-class silver, adding a more recent podium finish to that no-gi record.

His Pan championship history goes back further. The IBJJF’s official 2023 tournament preview identifies Gaudio among returning champions and dates his medium-heavyweight title to 2017. That distinction matters when describing his record: his Pan gold is not a newly won 2026 championship, and the different weight categories reflect separate tournaments across his career.

The federation’s 2022 Pan No-Gi guide also placed him in a super-heavyweight field that included Keenan Cornelius and Devhonte Johnson, identifying Gaudio as a European champion. That older entry illustrates his experience in established no-gi brackets without turning a past tournament lineup into a future ONE booking.

In an October 2025 profile ahead of The Crown, IBJJF additionally described him as a two-time Brasileiro champion, European champion, Pan champion and Worlds medalist. It announced his place in that event’s ultra-heavyweight division in Long Beach. The ONE move now gives that experienced tournament competitor another platform, with the details of his first promotional appearance still to come.