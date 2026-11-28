Muhammad Naimov and Khasan Magomedsharipov are booked for a 70-kilogram Battle match at ACBJJ 24 on December 20 in Dubai. The promotion’s November 27 announcement identifies both opponents on its official matchup poster, with Arena Hamdan Sports Complex listed as the venue.

The pairing brings two MMA featherweights into a different form of competition. It is advertised as a Battle match, not a UFC or PFL bout, and the graphic does not designate this particular contest as a title match. No starting time is supplied in the announcement.

ACBJJ confirms the Dubai matchup

The league’s own event site independently lists ACBJJ 24 for December 20, 2026, at Hamdan Sports Complex. That date is separate from its earlier December competitions in Dubai: the World Open Championship runs December 11–14, while the World Super Cup is scheduled for December 13–15. Those tournament dates should not be confused with the numbered show featuring this pairing.

ACBJJ says its live coverage will be available through YouTube, English-language X and Russian-language VK channels. Tickets are described as coming soon, rather than already on sale. The official announcement below contains the matchup graphic and the promotion’s viewing information.

Battle rules allow body strikes alongside submissions

The league’s published Battle Jiu-Jitsu rulebook covers both Super Cups and numbered events. It permits submissions and strikes with hands, feet, elbows, knees and the head, in standing and ground positions. That permission has a crucial limit: attacks above the collarbone are forbidden, as are attacks to the spine and groin.

Ordinary matches last seven minutes; title and main-event matches last nine. A five-referee panel decides bouts that reach the limit, assessing positional grappling, submission and knockdown threats, effective strikes, activity and pressure. Standard scoring points are not shown on the match scoreboard. If the scoring categories and penalties remain completely tied, the five referees collectively choose a winner; there are no draws.

The rules also allow stoppages for submission, inability to continue after a knockdown or passive defense against ground-and-pound. Slams may be used to escape certain positions and holds, but specified forward- and backward-diving escapes are prohibited. Repeated inactivity can lead to disqualification. This is therefore not simply conventional no-gi grappling, nor unrestricted MMA.

Naimov and Magomedsharipov arrive after MMA setbacks

Naimov’s most recent UFC appearance ended with a first-round knockout loss to Losene Keita in Paris on September 5. The promotion’s finalized result gives the finish at 2:54. The new booking changes both his opponent and the competitive format rather than announcing another Octagon assignment.

Magomedsharipov also competed in Dubai recently, but at a different venue and under MMA rules. Adam Borics submitted him at PFL Dubai on November 14 at Coca-Cola Arena. PFL records the finish as a triangle choke at 4:17 of round one.

The promotion’s updated athlete profile lists Magomedsharipov at 11-1 in professional MMA and 1-1 in the PFL. That history is background for his next appearance, not a record in ACBJJ’s separate discipline.

ACBJJ previously advertised Edson Barboza against Rashid Magomedov in the Battle format for its November 13 Rio de Janeiro card. The December announcement now gives Naimov and Magomedsharipov their own matchup within that competition structure.