Michael Caliendo and Cesar Alvan are set to wrestle for the vacant RAF welterweight championship at RAF 15 on November 28. The match is on Real American Freestyle’s Chicago-area card at NOW Arena, giving the division a scheduled title contest after David Carr’s departure from the championship.

The promotion announced the matchup on November 6 and said Carr would relinquish the belt because of inactivity. Its current event listing still identifies Caliendo–Alvan as a welterweight championship match. This is not a title defense by either challenger: the winner is being asked to fill the vacancy, rather than take the belt directly from Carr.

Michael Caliendo And Cesar Alvan Get A Vacant-Title Opportunity

For Caliendo, the booking follows a significant result against Jordan Burroughs. He beat Burroughs 7-5 at RAF 14 on October 23, a match the promotion records at middleweight. The November assignment puts him back in its welterweight division with a different prize attached. The Caliendo win over Burroughs provides the background to this title opportunity, but it is distinct from the upcoming championship match itself.

RAF’s athlete record lists Caliendo at 2-1. Before the Burroughs victory, he beat Mirzo Khayitov 9-2 at RAF 11 in July and lost 5-4 to Timur Bizhoev at RAF 13 in September. Those two earlier appearances were at welterweight. His route to Chicago therefore includes both a setback in this division and a subsequent win in a heavier one.

The promotion’s original announcement establishes the vacancy and the two challengers without laying out a ranking formula or an elimination process. It also does not give a reason for Carr’s inactivity beyond that description. There is no confirmed injury, disciplinary explanation or retirement announcement in that statement, and none should be read into the title change.

ANOTHER TITLE MATCH 😤 Michael Caliendo and Cesar Alvan will compete for the vacant RAF Welterweight Championship on NOV 28 at NOW Arena in Chicago. David Carr will relinquish the title due to inactivity.#RAF15 Tickets in bio. Watch on @foxnation in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/fulPlf1Ase — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) November 6, 2026

Alvan Brings An Unbeaten RAF Record To Chicago

Alvan enters the booking with a shorter promotional record. RAF lists him at 1-0 and records his victory over Jeremiah Moody at RAF 13 on September 18 as a middleweight appearance. The same profile now points to the November 28 welterweight championship match. That makes the current division and title designation important distinctions from his previous outing.

The official roster identifies Caliendo’s hometown as Geneva, Illinois, while Alvan is listed from Ludlow, Massachusetts. Caliendo consequently has an Illinois connection on a card being staged in the Chicago area. Both men are listed as representing the United States, but their RAF records offer different samples: three matches for Caliendo and one for Alvan.

The title bout sits on a broader RAF 15 lineup headed by Henry Cejudo against Song Yadong. Arman Tsarukyan against Anthony Pettis is listed as the co-main event. Those crossover attractions share the card with championship matches involving established freestyle competitors, including this welterweight vacancy. They do not change the distinction between Caliendo–Alvan and a crossover-title contest.

RAF lists the November 28 event for 7 p.m. Central, equivalent to 8 p.m. Eastern, with FOX Nation carrying the U.S. broadcast. That is the event’s advertised start, not a confirmed individual start time for the welterweight match. Burroughs has since returned in a separate RAF Abu Dhabi match against Azamat Nurykau; Caliendo’s next listed RAF assignment remains Alvan and the available belt in Chicago.