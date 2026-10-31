Martyna Kapuscinska Pursues Third Major Title Of Rookie Black Belt Season In Rome

Martyna Kapuscinska’s first black-belt season reaches another major test in Rome this weekend. The Academia Gorila competitor enters the European No-Gi Championships with the Brasileiro and Pan No-Gi medium-heavyweight titles already secured, and the official bracket puts Viktoria Rejzek opposite her in Saturday’s opening match.

IBJJF highlighted the newcomer in its October 28 athlete watchlist. Her path is distinct from teammate Pawel Jaworski’s Grand Slam pursuit: Kapuscinska is trying to extend a successful debut campaign at her new belt, rather than complete the same season-long sweep.

She is the second seed among nine women in the adult black-belt medium-heavyweight division. Rejzek, representing ECJJA, is seeded seventh. Their match is listed as Fight 18 on Mat 2 at 12:54 p.m. local time on October 31. That is 11:54 a.m. UTC; the bracket’s specific match listing is the current reference, rather than an earlier general division estimate.

Three Wins Separate The Second Seed From Gold

The winner advances to a Saturday semifinal against either Jessika Maria Torttila or Sandra Triebel. Torttila represents Sigma Jiu-Jitsu and is seeded third; Triebel, of Core Fighting System, is fifth. No semifinal opponent has been decided, and the published draw does not establish a guaranteed meeting between the division’s leading names.

Reigning European champion Salla Mari Simola occupies the other side as the top seed. She starts with a bye before facing the winner of Linda Stachová against Emily Marta C Guenzler. Lívia Dutra Rhodes and Weronika Rot are also on that half. Simola and Kapuscinska can therefore meet only if both reach Sunday’s final.

That championship match is scheduled for November 1 at 3:30 p.m. on Mat 4. Simola brings a different kind of experience: IBJJF lists the 2024 World No-Gi and 2025 Pan No-Gi titles among her achievements. The federation’s preview also identifies Torttila as a contender with major-event podium experience.

For a look at Kapuscinska before her promotion, the official IBJJF replay below shows her meeting with Natasha Druggan at the 2024 World No-Gi Championships. This is archival footage, not action from the current Rome event.

The Results Behind Kapuscinska’s Rise

Her move into black-belt competition followed double gold at the 2025 brown-belt World No-Gi Championships. The federation’s July account of her Brasileiro debut records two submissions before a points victory in the weight-division final. She also earned open-class bronze, with her only defeat at that tournament coming against Elisabeth Clay.

The Pan No-Gi performance added another set of finishes to that record. Kapuscinska won her quarterfinal 4-2, submitted her semifinal opponent with a straight ankle lock, then took the final by heel hook. Across her weight division and open class, IBJJF recorded four submissions in six matches and another bronze medal alongside the gold.

Organizers require athletes to arrive an hour before their scheduled division start, since bouts can begin early. The European competition runs October 28 through November 1 at PalaPellicone in Lido di Ostia, with FloGrappling carrying the event. The official entry list also includes Kapuscinska in the adult women’s open class, a separate competition from the medium-heavyweight bracket. Neither registration is a result: both opportunities remain to be settled on the mats.