Marlon Godoy has joined ONE Championship, bringing a competitive background that spans black belt jiu-jitsu and three victories in gi-based MMA. The promotion included the Brazilian-born, Japan-based Bonsai representative in its November 21 roster announcement, alongside five other recruits, including Sarah Galvao, Patrick Gaudio and James Condé, across its martial arts divisions.

The agreement does not yet establish where he will compete first. ONE explicitly leaves open a debut in either submission grappling or MMA, without identifying an opponent, event or date. That distinction matters for a newcomer whose recent results include both tournament medals and finishes with strikes.

ROMAN’s official athlete profile lists Godoy at 182 centimeters and 100 kilograms, with a February 8, 1991 birth date. He is 35, and the Japanese organization credits him with a 3-0 record. His listed specialty is the armlock, while his three recorded victories have come through other routes.

Godoy’s international jiu-jitsu record

On the mats, the IBJJF’s athlete record confirms his adult black belt ultra-heavyweight gold at the 2024 Asian Championship, together with bronze in the open class. His 2025 results on that page include adult ultra-heavyweight silver at the Asian Championship, plus Master 1 open-class gold and super-heavyweight bronze at the Master International – Asia tournament.

A profile in the federation-published Jiu-Jitsu Today winter 2024 magazine documents an earlier step in his international career. Godoy won the SJJIF Worlds adult black belt open class and earned a travel package to compete in Guam. At that year’s Marianas Open, he defeated DJ Jackson in the Master 1 open-class semifinal before beating Rodrigo Caporal 8-0 in the final to collect $3,000.

In the accompanying written interview, he explained that he had moved with his family to Iwata, Shizuoka, in February 2024 and was teaching and training at Bonsai. MMA was already part of his preparation, although he said he needed more training before competing and also wanted to support teammates preparing for their own fights.

Three finishes under ROMAN’s jacket-wearing rules

ROMAN describes its format as combining traditional martial arts with modern MMA while requiring competitors to wear a gi jacket. That is distinct from a submission-only tournament: its results can be decided by striking stoppages as well as tapouts.

His transition subsequently produced a submission win over Daniel Silva at ROMAN 3 on October 11, 2025. The promotion’s finalized result records a paper-cutter choke at 4:24 in their 93-kilogram contest.

He returned at ROMAN 4 on March 15, 2026, defeating Kentaro Ishikawa in 51 seconds. The organizer classifies that result as a TKO, a more specific official distinction than the knockout wording in ONE’s introduction.

At ROMAN 5 on July 12, he added another TKO against Alex Satake at 1:52. The organization lists both that contest and the Ishikawa fight as openweight bouts under ROMAN COMBAT, its jacket-wearing MMA format.

Godoy also remained active in jiu-jitsu. The organizers’ report on the October 24, 2026 Marianas Open names him the men’s Masters black belt openweight champion, ahead of UFC veteran Frank Camacho, with Anthony Cruz taking bronze. His prize was $5,000. Those Masters results are separate from the event’s adult black belt openweight championship.