Lucas Valente will replace Raul Rosas Jr. against Clay Guida at RAF 15 on November 28. Real American Freestyle announced the change on November 19, keeping Guida on the Chicago-area show at NOW Arena while bringing in a Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion for the matchup.

The promotion’s updated event roster classifies the contest as lightweight crossover, without a championship designation. It is listed separately from Cejudo–Song, which carries the lightweight crossover belt. It has not given a reason for the substitution. Rosas has a different assignment on its December schedule: a meeting with Jimmie Rivera on the RAF 16 card in Long Island on December 19.

A world no-gi champion enters the lineup

Valente’s championship credentials come from submission grappling rather than an existing RAF title reign. The IBJJF records him as its 2023 adult black-belt lightweight World No-Gi champion, representing Gracie Barra. That distinction matters here: November’s booking is a crossover wrestling contest, not a defense of the jiu-jitsu championship he won in Las Vegas.

MATCH UPDATE 🔁 BJJ Champ Lucas Valente will step in to take on Clay Guida at #RAF15 in Chicago on NOV 28 at NOW Arena Tickets in bio. Watch on @foxnation in the U.S. and the RAF YouTube channel internationally. pic.twitter.com/6J3SgEErZg — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) November 19, 2026

His route to that title included submissions in each of his first three matches, followed by a semifinal victory over Daniel Sathler. In the final, Valente faced Deandre Corbe, who had won the lightweight division at the previous year’s Pan No-Gi tournament.

The IBJJF’s account describes early straight-armbar attacks from closed guard earning Valente two advantages. The finalists subsequently exchanged sweeps, but those earlier submission threats supplied the difference. It was his first IBJJF black-belt world championship, earned through the scoring of that competition rather than a pin or wrestling technical fall.

He also won the lightweight division at the 2023 Brazilian Nationals. The federation’s submission report credits him with three finishes and a 75 percent submission rate at that event, adding another concrete achievement behind RAF’s introduction of its incoming athlete as a BJJ champion.

Guida is still chasing his first RAF win

The league’s current athlete pages list Valente without a previous RAF appearance and Guida with three losses. The veteran’s promotional history includes Cayden Henschel, Mugzy and Frankie Edgar. Most recently, Edgar beat him 9–1 at RAF 11 on July 18; that result belongs to their earlier catchweight match, not to the new lightweight crossover booking.

Guida’s roster entry identifies Round Lake, Illinois, as his hometown and Izzy Style Wrestling as his club. Valente’s lists Belo Horizonte, Brazil. The revised pairing therefore keeps a local athlete on the card while introducing a newcomer whose established competitive record was built under a different grappling ruleset.

RAF lists a 7 p.m. Central start for the November 28 event, equivalent to 8 p.m. Eastern. Its announcement names Fox Nation for viewers in the United States and the RAF YouTube channel internationally. A separate afternoon Fan Zone is scheduled at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel; that gathering is not the match venue or the evening show’s start time.

MiddleEasy’s earlier Cejudo–Song booking coverage documented the card before the latest replacement.