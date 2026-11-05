Kyle Snyder Defends RAF Light Heavyweight Title Against Shamil Erdogan

Kyle Snyder’s next RAF title challenger comes from mixed martial arts, but Shamil Erdogan brings an international wrestling background to the assignment. Their light heavyweight championship match is listed for RAF Abu Dhabi on November 14 at Etihad Arena.

Real American Freestyle published a detailed preview of the pairing on November 3. The matchup remains on the promotion’s current event page; it is an existing booking rather than an opponent newly announced today. Snyder’s belt is separate from the crossover championship contested in the Khamzat Chimaev–Colby Covington main event.

BELT ON THE LINE 👀 Kyle Snyder defends the RAF Light Heavyweight Championship vs Shamil Erdogan at Etihad Arena on NOV 14 for #RAFABUDHABI Tickets on sale now at the link in bio. pic.twitter.com/lAFQ9Uglov — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) October 2, 2026

Five RAF Wins Against A First-Time Challenger

Snyder has five wins and no losses in RAF’s official athlete record. His latest league appearance was an 11-5 victory over Akhmed Tazhudinov at RAF Moscow on September 5. Before that, his July meeting with Abdulrashid Sadulaev in Georgia ended with a pin, with RAF recording a 5-4 score.

Other recorded defenses include a 10-0 result against Givi Matcharashvili and a 12-6 win over Rizabek Aitmukhan. The challenger’s profile has no previous league matches, making this his first recorded RAF appearance.

The Turkish athlete is listed by RAF as coming from Dagestan. ONE Championship identifies his team as Kremost Fight Club and describes a transition into MMA after years in wrestling. Its biography says he began training in the sport at 12, persisted through a difficult early period and eventually began reaching tournament podiums.

His six ONE bouts have all ended in victories inside the distance, according to the organization’s results. The latest was a second-round submission of Paul Elliott at ONE Fight Night 48, recorded at 3:29. Erdogan subsequently outlined ambitions to win championships across multiple MMA divisions. That was an expression of his goals, not confirmation of another title booking. ONE’s six-bout statistics cover his appearances for that organization, rather than independently documenting the method of every win in his professional career.

The World Champion Returns To League Competition

The American returns to league competition after winning October’s senior freestyle world championship at 97 kilograms. United World Wrestling lists his final against Arash Yoshida at 4-4, with Snyder receiving the victory. That was a criteria result, not a higher numerical points total.

He also won a 4-4 quarterfinal against Sadulaev and shut out Zbigniew Baranowski 5-0 in the semifinal. Those results belong to international freestyle competition, not to his RAF title record. They provide the recent competitive context behind the promotion’s decision to highlight his return to the mat.

RAF’s preview presents positioning as a central issue in this matchup. Its assessment emphasizes the champion’s hand fighting and ability to counter immediately after defending an attack, while identifying Erdogan’s forward pressure as the challenger’s principal threat. Neither proposed approach establishes how the upcoming match will actually unfold.

The Abu Dhabi card also includes Kyle Dake against Alp Arslan Begenjov for the cruiserweight title and Kennedy Blades against Bella Mir for the middleweight championship. Arman Tsarukyan and Neiman Gracie occupy the crossover co-main event, placing several distinct forms of competition on the same programme.

The scheduled event start is 8 p.m. Gulf Standard Time, or 11 a.m. Eastern. RAF’s current guide lists Fox Nation for viewers in the United States, Starzplay for the Middle East and North Africa, and YouTube globally.