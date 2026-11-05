Kyle Dake Defends RAF Title Against Alp Arslan Begenjov In Abu Dhabi

Kyle Dake’s next RAF championship defense will put a decorated senior champion opposite a wrestler making his league debut. The unbeaten cruiserweight titleholder is matched with Turkmenistan’s Alp Arslan Begenjov at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on November 14.

The pairing appears in Real American Freestyle’s November 2 preview and remains on its current event schedule. It is a championship match in the wrestling division, distinct from the crossover title contest between Khamzat Chimaev and Colby Covington that headlines the same show. This is an existing booking, not a newly announced opponent.

Dake brings a perfect league record and fresh world gold

The 35-year-old from Lansing, New York, has six RAF victories without a loss. His run began by taking the belt with an 11-0 win over Dean Hamiti at RAF01 in August 2025. His latest listed appearance was a 7-6 victory at RAF Moscow on September 5.

That record has included tight matches as well as clear margins. Dake beat Gamkrelidze 2-0 in Georgia in July, while his March meeting with Keckeisen ended 7-1. The challenger will therefore face someone with experience protecting the championship through very different scoring contests.

AT THE BUZZER 🚨 Kyle Dake will defend the RAF Cruiserweight Championship vs Alp Arslan Begenjov at #RAFABUDHABI on NOV 14 at Etihad Arena Tickets in bio. Watch on @foxnation pic.twitter.com/HnFqNQmQGj — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) October 30, 2026

Dake also arrives after winning the senior freestyle world championship at 86 kilograms in October. United World Wrestling’s results show a 6-3 semifinal victory over Ibragim Kadiev before he edged Arsenii Dzhioev 3-2 in the final in Kazakhstan. That success added to his world titles from 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022. The American also won Olympic bronze in Tokyo and Paris, both at 74 kilograms.

Begenjov’s international results precede his RAF debut

Begenjov is 20 and comes from Ashgabat. His RAF profile lists no previous league matches, but his international record gives the matchup more substance than that empty promotional record suggests. He won the 2024 under-20 world championship at 79 kilograms, defeating American Zackary Ryder 5-0 in the final.

This year, he took the under-23 Asian title at 86 kilograms in Vietnam. His three wins included an 11-0 semifinal and a 10-0 final against Abylaikhan Uzembayev. At the under-20 Worlds in August, he earned bronze after losing 8-4 to Akhmad Mukutov in the semifinal and pinning Sefa Cesur in the medal match.

His senior-level results also show the difference between age-group success and consistent success against established internationals. Begenjov collected Asian championship bronze in April, but finished ninth at September’s Asian Games after beating Hade Ayidusi and then losing 4-0 to Suldkhuu Olonbayar.

RAF’s written assessment identifies the tactical contrast as Begenjov’s aggressive attacks and scrambles against Dake’s control of positions. It highlights the champion’s chest-wrap counter as a danger when an opponent commits to his legs. Those are the promotion’s pre-match observations, not action that has happened in this contest or a guaranteed route to victory.

The card also features Zahid Valencia against Khidir Saipudinov in a separate, non-title cruiserweight match. Merab Dvalishvili and Marlon Moraes have a crossover assignment, while Arman Tsarukyan faces Neiman Gracie in the co-main event.

The scheduled start is 8 p.m. Gulf Standard Time, corresponding to 11 a.m. Eastern. RAF’s current viewing guide lists Fox Nation for the United States, Starzplay for the Middle East and North Africa, and YouTube globally.