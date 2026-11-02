Khamzat Chimaev Faces Jorge Masvidal In December 4 ALF Grappling Main Event

Khamzat Chimaev and Jorge Masvidal are booked to headline ALF League’s first event on December 4 at The Agenda in Dubai. The promotion announced the pairing on November 1, with its accompanying poster identifying the contest as submission-only grappling rather than an MMA fight.

The new booking gives Chimaev a second scheduled appearance in the United Arab Emirates before the end of the year. He is already due to meet Colby Covington in Abu Dhabi on November 14, although that match belongs to Real American Freestyle and uses a different competitive format.

Submission Rules, With Full Bout Terms Still Pending

Tickets will go on sale later, according to ALF’s post. The announcement does not list a broadcast outlet, starting time, supporting card or weight limit.

The poster labels the match submission-only. ALF’s post does not specify a time limit, overtime procedure or treatment of a bout without a submission. Those terms cannot be inferred from another promotion’s rules.

The Agenda is in Dubai Media City, near the Internet City Metro station. Its venue guide lists sporting-event configurations for up to 3,000 seated spectators, but ALF has not specified its seating plan or attendance capacity.

KHAMZAT CHIMAEV VS JORGE MASVIDAL — MAIN EVENT OF ALF LEAGUE 1 🔥 The Chechen Gangster and the Cuban Gangster will collide at the inaugural ALF LEAGUE event in Dubai, UAE. THIS IS WHERE IT ALL BEGINS! 📍 The Agenda, Dubai

📆 December 4 TICKETS ON SALE SOON — stay tuned pic.twitter.com/4h7vgYkwIK — ALF league (@ALFwrestling) November 1, 2026

Covington Comes First On Chimaev’s Calendar

RAF’s official event listing places the Covington match 20 days before the Masvidal booking. Its October 26 preview identifies Covington as the promotion’s Cruiserweight Crossover Champion and lists him at 5-0 in the organization. The November 14 show is advertised for FOX Nation; that streaming arrangement concerns RAF, not ALF’s December debut.

The same preview frames their wrestling matchup around contrasting approaches. RAF points to Covington’s sustained pace and experience, including a junior-college national championship and Division I All-American honors at Oregon State. It presents Chimaev’s early scoring and strength as the other side of the contest. Those are the organizer’s pre-match assessments, not guarantees about how either scheduled appearance will unfold.

Chimaev’s recent activity gives that discussion a concrete reference. At RAF 14 in Las Vegas on October 23, he beat Robbie Lawler by technical fall. The promotion’s written recap records an early takedown, further scoring through takedowns and gut wrenches, and a match-ending takedown in the opening period. That was a freestyle wrestling victory, not a submission result that can be carried over to the ALF ruleset.

Covington has three technical-fall wins in RAF, according to the promotion’s advance. The organization also notes he has faced wrestling-first MMA fighters, submission specialists and college All-Americans. Those accomplishments belong to his wrestling career, separate from the submission-grappling task that awaits Chimaev in Dubai.