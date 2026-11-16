Kennedy Blades will put her RAF women’s middleweight championship on the line against Alexis Gomez on November 28 at NOW Arena in the Chicago area. The matchup appears on Real American Freestyle’s current event listing and the complete card the promotion posted Monday night.

It gives Blades another title assignment two weeks after her successful defense in Abu Dhabi. The challenger also arrives with an unbeaten promotional record, although the two women have very different amounts of experience in RAF.

Both have Illinois connections. The champion’s official profile lists Chicago as her hometown, while Gomez is from Carol Stream and represents Mexico. RAF identifies their training affiliations as Hawkeye Wrestling Club and the Mexican national team, respectively.

A Home-Area Defense After Abu Dhabi

Blades beat Bella Mir by a 10-0 technical fall on November 14. USA Wrestling’s account identifies her as an Olympic silver medalist and two-time World bronze medalist, including a bronze from the recent championships in Astana. Those international achievements sit alongside, rather than replace, her professional wrestling championship.

The Mir match also resolved a pairing that had not taken place during the U.S. World Team selection process. The federation says Mir forfeited their scheduled Final X series. The Abu Dhabi meeting was therefore a completed contest between them, not a rematch of a wrestled Final X series.

FULL CARD FOR #RAF15 IN CHICAGO 🔥 Tickets in bio. Watch on @foxnation in the U.S. and the RAF YouTube channel internationally. pic.twitter.com/b0xpXXyhaV — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) November 16, 2026

The result moved Blades to seven wins without a loss in RAF’s published record. Her match history shows no points conceded across those seven appearances. The latest defense followed championship victories over Diana Avsaragova in September and Vusala Parfianovich earlier that month.

Gomez has one completed RAF appearance on her record: a 7-3 decision over Mir at RAF 03 on November 29, 2025. The official history credits her with two takedowns to Mir’s one. She now moves from that non-title meeting into a championship opportunity against a wrestler who has remained unbeaten through a much busier promotional schedule.

Gomez Brings International Experience Of Her Own

The challenger’s background extends beyond that single RAF result. United World Wrestling lists Gomez as the bronze medalist at 65 kilograms at this year’s Pan-American Championships in Coralville, Iowa. Kayla Miracle won gold and Miki Rowbottom took silver.

That medal came from a three-wrestler field. Miracle defeated Gomez 10-0, and Rowbottom beat her 6-4. Including those results matters: the placing establishes Gomez’s international participation, but it should not be presented as a tournament-winning run or evidence that she has already beaten the champion.

Her continental 65-kilogram result and the upcoming RAF middleweight championship belong to different competitions. November’s match is for the promotion’s belt, not a UWW world title or a national-team place.

RAF lists a 7 p.m. Central start for the evening card, equivalent to 8 p.m. Eastern. Its latest announcement directs U.S. viewers to Fox Nation and international viewers to the RAF YouTube channel. No individual starting time is given for this title match.