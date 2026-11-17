João “Bisnaga” Mendes has retired from competition after winning his first IBJJF Crown title on November 8. IBJJF’s November 13 written recap confirms his belt-on-the-mat farewell and plans for Alliance San Diego’s children’s program. His title run included wins over Jun Yong Cho, Mateo Cardona and Will Wilson.

The Crown Ends A Run Of Near Misses

The title completed a pursuit that had twice ended in silver. In an October 24 written interview published by VF Comunica, Mendes’s earlier Crown campaigns were traced through two different championship opponents. Diego “Pato” Oliveira beat him in the 2024 final; Cole Abate defeated him at the same stage in 2025.

That account also placed his last season in context. Competing for Alliance in 2026, Mendes earned bronze at both the Pans and Worlds, losing each semifinal to Abate. Those finishes followed his first black-belt World title in 2025, when he beat Meyram Maquiné by referee decision in the final.

The federation’s original September invitation described the Crown as a remaining gap in his major-event achievements. It identified the Alliance athlete as the first confirmed featherweight entrant and emphasized his guard work and tactical experience. The event took place at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California, with $20,000 awarded to the champion of each division. The subsequent eight-man draw put him opposite Jun Yong Cho in the opening round.

The field also included former champion Sam Nagai and Rerisson Gabriel, alongside Ademir Barreto and Keven Carrasco.

Teaching Is Already Part Of His Work

Alliance San Diego’s own staff profile lists Mendes as a second-degree black belt whose role combines teaching with professional competition. His emphasis there is on using positions developed against high-level opposition while giving students individual attention, rather than assuming everyone needs the same technical adjustment.

In that first-person biography, he connects progress in jiu-jitsu with confidence and character beyond the academy. He describes watching students develop technically and personally as his daily motivation:

“Seeing my students grow technically and personally is what drives me every day.”

The academy account dates the start of his training to 2009, when his father enrolled him after seeing a feature about competition. It separates his five colored-belt World titles from his black-belt featherweight championship, a distinction that matters when describing the credentials he brings to students.

His October interview had also questioned the opportunities available on superfight cards, acknowledging that he could do more to promote himself while criticizing the preference he perceived for hype over competitive results. That was a separate prefight discussion, not a stated reason for retirement. He did not attribute his subsequent farewell to a named promoter in either written account.