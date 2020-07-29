One of the most common things to see from someone who is 71 years old is to be in a nursing home. However Elaine Wynn takes pride in being different, by being known as the BJJ Grandma.

Wynn is most certainly not your average grandmother of seven. Sure, she may love spending time with her family, and going on walks with her dog. But when she’s not doing that, she is going hard on the mats as the Jiu-Jitsu Grandma.

Jiu-Jitsu Grandma Gives Her All In BJJ Tournament

Training at Gracie Barra in Pelham, Alabama, Elaine Wynn has earned her blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. She has been training in the sport regularly for a while, but she showed that it is more than just training. She recently competed in a tournament, where she put her skills to the test, and it saw her putting together some pretty solid transitions.

Unfortunately, Wynn would come up short in her endeavors at this contest, losing both of her matches by choke. However the Jiu-Jitsu Grandma is not deterred by this setback, and plans on looking over the footage with her coach, and improve. Honestly, despite losing she still clearly could hold her own, and performed way better than most people her age.

The fact that Elaine Wynn not only competed, but scored points at 71 years old is simply incredible. She is an inspiration, and a reminder that age is just a number than be overcome by the proper mindset. In Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, a focus is put on the sport being for anybody, no matter your age or background, and she is a prime example of this.