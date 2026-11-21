December 19 is now on Raul Rosas Jr.’s wrestling schedule. He will face Jimmie Rivera at RAF 16 in Long Island, a pairing Real American Freestyle confirmed on November 19.

The event is scheduled for Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, with an 8 p.m. Eastern start. The promotion’s announcement directs United States viewers to Fox Nation and international viewers to its RAF YouTube channel. That time belongs to the evening event; the separate Fan Zone is listed for noon.

RAF classifies Rivera–Rosas as lightweight crossover, without a championship designation. Both athletes’ official league profiles currently show no previous RAF wins, losses or draws, and identify this match as their upcoming assignment. Neither is listed as defending a RAF belt in this pairing.

The December booking changes the immediate RAF picture for Rosas. He had previously been announced opposite Clay Guida for November 28 in Illinois, but Lucas Valente has taken that place on the RAF 15 card. The promotion has not supplied a reason for the substitution, so the two announcements do not establish why his schedule changed.

Rosas has already competed outside MMA this month. He submitted Colby Covington at Hype’s November 3 event in Rome, finishing with a rear-naked choke inside the opening minute. That contest used submission-only grappling rules. The result is relevant recent mat experience, but it is not a RAF wrestling win or a title earned in this league.

THIS ONE IS GOING TO BE GOOD 👀 Jimmie Rivera will face Raúl Rosas Jr. on DEC 19 in Long Island at #RAF16 Tickets in bio. Watch on @foxnation in the U.S. and the RAF YouTube channel internationally. pic.twitter.com/aMwZNgec8T — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) November 19, 2026

Rivera returns to his wrestling roots

Rivera arrives from a different recent competitive setting. BKFC’s official profile traces his combat-sports foundation to wrestling at Ramsey High School in New Jersey, before his MMA career and subsequent move into bare-knuckle boxing. RAF lists Ramsey as his hometown, while Rosas’ entry lists Clovis, New Mexico.

The older fighter’s experience includes UFC bantamweight opposition such as Urijah Faber, Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan. His BKFC debut against Howard Davis ended in a draw, and his later bare-knuckle opponents have included Jeremy Stephens, Daniel Straus and Kai Stewart. Those striking contests explain the crossover designation, rather than supplying a prior head-to-head wrestling result against Rosas.

The official RAF profiles list Rivera at 37 and Rosas at 22, a 15-year age gap. Their first scheduled appearances therefore bring together a veteran returning to a school-age foundation in wrestling and a younger opponent with recent submission-grappling competition.

The surrounding December card is headed by Khamzat Chimaev against Rashad Evans, with Bo Nickal facing Yoel Romero in the co-main event. It also includes Sean O’Malley against Marlon Moraes. Rivera–Rosas is a separate undercard match, not a replacement for any of those advertised pairings.