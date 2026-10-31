Injana Goodman Moves One Win From Repeat European No-Gi Gold

November 1 update: Injana Goodman retained the European No-Gi middleweight title by defeating Amanda Schurtz 11-0 in the final. The official bracket lists Goodman first and Schurtz second. FloGrappling’s live written report records the score.

The October 31 preview below is preserved as originally published. Its draw positions and estimated match times describe that earlier snapshot, not a pending final. The videos and featured image remain clearly identified archive material, not footage of today’s championship match.

Original October 31 preview

Injana Goodman is one match from retaining her European No-Gi middleweight championship. The current official draw lists the Grapple Collective black belt against ECJJA’s Amanda Schurtz in Sunday’s adult female final in Rome.

The championship match is scheduled for November 1 at 3:18 p.m. local time on Mat 4. It brings the top two seeds together on the closing day of the competition at PalaPellicone in Lido di Ostia. Goodman won this division in 2025; Schurtz arrives at the final with a different European podium history and a Brazilian national title on her record.

A seven-athlete draw narrows to two

Goodman entered as the No. 1 seed in a seven-person field and received an opening bye. The bracket placed her on the side containing Jaqueline Marangoni and Selma Vik, while Schurtz’s side included Heidi Sarén, Erika de Souza and Rosary Walsh. The live draw now places Goodman and Schurtz in the final rather than leaving the matchup as a projected meeting between the leading seeds.

The scheduled semifinal pairings were Goodman against Vik and Schurtz against Walsh on Saturday. The published draw establishes who advanced, but it does not provide a verified scoring or submission account of those matches. No method or score is being assigned to either semifinal here.

Sunday’s listed start remains an estimate. Athletes must follow the competition’s actual division calls, and a timetable entry is not a promise that the match will begin at that minute. The middleweight gold medal is still to be decided.

The official replay below shows Goodman’s 2025 European No-Gi match against Julia Maele. It is archive footage of last year’s competition, not Goodman against Schurtz or action from the current tournament.

Goodman’s defense meets Schurtz’s title credentials

Earlier this season, Schurtz won middleweight and open-class gold at the Venice Jesolo No-Gi Open. Those results give the challenger an established championship record without predicting the outcome of Sunday’s meeting. The following official replay is from her 2026 Venice Jesolo appearance against Paraskevi Roustani, not the upcoming Rome final.

The finalized 2025 results place Goodman first and Maele second at middleweight, with Nadia Frankland and Walsh sharing bronze. Goodman also finished runner-up to Gabrieli Pessanha in the open class. Those are separate podium finishes: her returning-champion status in Rome comes from the middleweight gold, not an absolute title.

Goodman’s federation record adds further context to this year’s campaign. She took silver in both middleweight and the open class at the 2026 Brasileiro No-Gi Championships. The same profile records bronze in both divisions at the 2025 World No-Gi Championships and silver in both at the 2025 Pan No-Gi Championships.

Schurtz’s record lists the 2025 Brasileiro No-Gi middleweight title and bronze at the 2026 Pan No-Gi Championships in that division. Her European No-Gi bronze in 2025 came at lightweight, while her 2024 European bronze was at medium-heavyweight. The distinction matters: last year’s European medal does not make her a returning middleweight semifinalist.

The Rome event runs October 28 through November 1, with FloGrappling carrying the official livestream. Other independently reported title bids include Pawel Jaworski’s Grand Slam attempt, Shay Montague’s pursuit of a third European title and Faris Benlamkadem’s move to super-heavyweight.