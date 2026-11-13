IBJJF Bans Straight Foot Locks For White Belts, Juveniles In 2027

The International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation has announced a new competition rules package taking effect on January 1, 2027. Its November 13 notice directs athletes to detailed technical guidance rather than treating the short announcement as a complete explanation of the changes.

Straight foot locks will become illegal for adult and master white belts, as well as every belt in the juvenile divisions for 16- and 17-year-olds. The restriction extends through Master 8. It does not prohibit that submission for every competitor in the federation.

The difference is visible in the federation’s June 2024 rulebook. Its illegal-moves table marks straight foot locks as prohibited in the two children’s groupings covering ages four through fifteen, but leaves the juvenile-and-adult-white-belt column unmarked for that technique. The older table separately restricts wrist locks, kneebars, toe holds and other submissions; permission for a straight ankle lock was never permission to use every leg attack.

Jits Magazine’s November 13 report highlights what that removes from beginner competition: a lower-body submission that has commonly served as an introduction to leg-lock positioning and control. The publication also distinguishes tournament rules from academy instruction. Schools can still teach the technique; athletes preparing for this organization’s events will have to build their competition choices around their permitted techniques.

A different ankle-lock rule for blue and purple belts

Blue and purple belts receive a different adjustment. In adult and master competition, they may turn toward the foot that is not being attacked during a straight foot lock. Brown and black belts already had that permission. The guide expressly warns that the turning allowance does not authorize a straight foot lock in a division where the submission itself is forbidden.

Straight-foot-lock turning demonstration. Video: IBJJF.

Previously, turning toward the unattacked foot appeared as its own entry in the illegal-moves table, separate from the straight foot lock itself. That entry covered the blue-and-purple column too. Reading only the name of the submission, rather than both rows and the relevant age-and-rank column, therefore misses an important part of the old restriction.

The earlier rulebook also treated jumping to closed guard in the restricted divisions as a serious foul. It instructed referees to stand the athletes back up, with additional scoring consequences when the jump occurred while defending a takedown or sweep.

From January, jumping guard becomes a severe foul bringing immediate disqualification for white belts of every age and competitors aged fifteen or younger. This includes flying triangles and flying armbars initiated by that jump.

Jumping-guard example. Video: IBJJF.

Readers question the restriction

Early discussion on the r/bjj subreddit included objections to the white-belt change, not a settled consensus among competitors. User famjordan opposed removing straight ankle locks, while P-Two addressed the relationship between permitted submissions and the direction an athlete can turn. Those are individual commenters’ reactions, not an official explanation of the federation’s reasoning or an injury study.

In a reply acknowledging the disagreement, P-Two wrote:

I dont like it, but I see the logic

Different organizations retain their own competition formats. MiddleEasy’s coverage of ONE’s openweight grappling title booking, the IBJJF Crown brackets and Daisuke Shiraki’s ROMAN6 approach concerns distinct events, not evidence that this new restriction applies across all grappling.