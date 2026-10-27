IBJJF Crown Brackets Set For November 8 In Long Beach

The IBJJF has released all six brackets for the 2026 Crown, turning its 48-athlete field into 24 opening-round matchups. The federation’s October 26 announcement sets the routes through the November 8 invitation-only gi tournament at the Pyramid in Long Beach, California.

Mica Galvão will begin against Leonardo “Leleo” Souza, while reigning middleweight champion Andy Murasaki opens on the opposite side against Rafael Gamba. Their placement means a meeting between Galvão and Murasaki would require both to reach the final, rather than coming in an earlier round.

Middleweight: separate paths for Galvão and Murasaki

The winner of Galvão–Souza will face either Uanderson Ferreira or José Steve in the semifinals. Murasaki’s quarterfinal feeds into the winner of Natan Chueng against Tarcisio Santos. Chueng is the late replacement for Jackson Nagai, whose illness forced him out of the field, according to the federation’s October 21 update.

Murasaki is seeking a third consecutive Crown title after winning the division in 2024 and 2025. Galvão is making his first appearance at this event. The official middleweight limit is 82.30 kilograms, or 181.6 pounds.

Featherweight: Nagai and Mendes lead opposite halves

Former Crown champion Samuel Nagai starts against Keven Carrasco. Will Wilson meets Ademir Barreto in the other quarterfinal on that side. Across the bracket, João Mendes faces Jun Yong Cho, with Rerisson Gabriel taking on Mateo Cardona. That arrangement keeps a potential Nagai–Mendes matchup for the championship round.

These are new pairings, rather than a new announcement of the athletes themselves. The federation had already identified the featherweight entrants before publishing the draw. This division’s ceiling is 70 kilograms, or 154.6 pounds.

Heavyweight: Stuart opens against Davi Vetoraci

Defending champion Nolan Stuart draws Davi Vetoraci, with Fellipe Andrew facing Windson Torres in the adjoining quarterfinal. Vinicius Liberati takes on Omar Nada in the other half, while Nicholas Maglicic meets Leonardo Ferreira. Andrew and Stuart could therefore meet in the semifinals, whereas either would need to reach the final to face Ferreira.

Women’s lightweight: Galvão begins with Oliveira

Sarah Galvão’s title defense starts against Giovanah Oliveira. Aghata Rabelo and Keanna Klay contest the neighboring quarterfinal. On the opposite side, Janaína Lebre meets Nikolett Kis, and Sabrina Gondim faces Elisabeth Clay. Lebre and Gondim would have to win their opening matches to meet in a semifinal; neither is already booked against the defending champion.

Women’s super-heavyweight: Pessanha pursues number four

Gabrieli Pessanha opens against Maria Ruffatto-Gilpin, with Hazel Butcher-Salazar facing Anabel Lopez in the same half. Larissa Dias takes on Ingridd Alves, and Yara Soares meets Maria Alencar on the other side. Pessanha won this Crown division in each of the event’s first three editions.

Ultra-heavyweight: Kauan appears in the draw

Three-time champion Erich Munis starts against Francisco Papasidero. Alexander Sak and Matheus Vetoraci occupy the adjacent quarterfinal. Seif-Eddine Houmine faces Thierry Felipe across the bracket, while Pedro Machado draws Anderson Kauan. The official carousel includes Kauan in the place occupied by Helder Rodrigues on the federation’s older contender list.

Each division has eight athletes and a $20,000 prize for its winner. Four men’s brackets and two women’s brackets make up the fourth edition, which streams exclusively on FloGrappling. The official event site has not supplied a confirmed doors-opening time. The published draw establishes possible later-round meetings, not guaranteed matchups beyond the opening round.