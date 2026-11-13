Helena Crevar Faces Kendall Reusing For First ONE Women’s Openweight Grappling Title

Helena Crevar faces Kendall Reusing for ONE’s inaugural women’s openweight submission grappling world title. Their 10-minute match at ONE Fight Night 51 takes place at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium, airing in U.S. primetime on Friday, January 8.

ONE’s Instagram announcement lists a 9 p.m. Eastern broadcast on Prime Video in the United States and Canada, with Sky Sports carrying the card in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

A new championship between established grappling winners

Crevar became John Danaher’s first female black belt after advancing from purple to black in under a year. Reusing’s own website identifies her as an eight-time world champion in jiu-jitsu.

ONE’s booking report credits Reusing with Polaris’s inaugural women’s openweight title in 2021 and a successful defense this past March. Her wrestling credentials include a California state championship, four U.S. national titles and Team USA international competition. She received her black belt under her father, Tom.

Reusing’s own account traces her start on the mats to age four and describes pursuing medals across jiu-jitsu, wrestling and judo.

Crevar brings two ONE wins and an ADCC title

Crevar’s official ONE record lists two appearances and two victories, with one submission and one decision. Her promotional debut against Teshya Noelani Alo ended after 1:40. She then defeated Paige Ivette Clymer unanimously over the full 10-minute period at The Inner Circle 22. The debut took place at ONE Fight Night 39 in January; the decision followed in July. Those results provide both a quick finish and a completed regulation contest before her championship assignment.

September’s ADCC World Championships supplied a separate achievement. ONE’s contemporary report from Krakow records Crevar winning the women’s over-65-kilogram bracket by submitting all three opponents, becoming the youngest female champion in the tournament’s history at 19.

That account identifies Matilda Reid as her quarterfinal opponent. Crevar accumulated 10 points before finishing with a rear-naked choke at 9:11. In the semifinal, she submitted Elizabeth Mitrovic with a straight ankle lock at 5:19, taking a different route to advance into the final.

The championship match against Anabel Lopez ended with a short choke at 6:04 after Crevar secured back control. The September report also identifies Clymer, already beaten by Crevar in ONE, as the bronze medalist in the same ADCC bracket. Those are completed September results, rather than predictions about the newly announced meeting with Reusing.

That account names Crevar as the bracket’s top seed and places the competition at Tauron Arena. It credits her with another first beyond the age record: becoming the first woman to submit every opponent in an ADCC World Championship tournament. That distinction concerns the women’s event, not a claim about all ADCC competitors.