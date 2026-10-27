Geno Petriashvili Faces Yonger Bastida In RAF Heavyweight Title Eliminator

Geno Petriashvili and Yonger Bastida will wrestle for the next opportunity to challenge Wyatt Hendrickson. Real American Freestyle announced on October 26 that their November 28 heavyweight meeting at RAF 15 is a number-one contender match, adding title stakes to the pairing listed on the promotion’s event page.

The announcement identifies Petriashvili as the division’s second-ranked heavyweight and Bastida as its seventh-ranked entrant. Shamil Sharipov holds the number-one ranking on the official heavyweight table, ahead of both booked competitors. RAF has not attached a date or venue to the winner’s eventual title challenge. The Chicago-area qualifier itself is not being advertised as a championship match, and Hendrickson is not one of its participants.

Bastida’s next assignment follows his RAF 14 win

Bastida comes into this booking after beating Zach Elam at RAF 14 on October 23. His official athlete page records a 9-1 score and a three-to-zero takedown advantage in that contest. Those numbers describe his previous appearance, not a prediction of how the November match will unfold.

The Cuban’s promotional profile lists a 1-1 RAF record. It also contains an earlier June 13 meeting with Shamil Sharipov, showing the different levels of experience behind the current rankings. The profile records that earlier bout’s score as 5-3, but lists neither of those appearances as a championship match.

#1 CONTENDER MATCH 🔥 #2 Heavyweight Geno Petriashvili takes on #7 Heavyweight Yonger Bastida NOV 28 at NOW Arena in Chicago. Winner faces off against Wyatt Hendrickson for the RAF Heavyweight Championship.#RAF15 Tickets in bio. Watch on @foxnation pic.twitter.com/UYoP6WG95i — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) October 26, 2026

Petriashvili has made one recorded RAF appearance. The Georgian’s profile lists a 10-0 victory over Jake Varner at RAF Georgia on July 11, with three takedowns credited to him and none to his opponent. RAF lists his hometown as Ambrolauri, Georgia.

His international credentials include the Paris 2024 Olympic freestyle heavyweight gold medal. United World Wrestling’s account records a 10-9 final win over Amir Zare. That completed an Olympic medal collection that already included bronze from Rio 2016 and silver from Tokyo, and reversing his defeats to Zare in the 2021 and 2023 world championship finals. His Tokyo final had ended in a last-second loss to Gable Steveson.

The champion and the November 28 card

Hendrickson’s RAF profile identifies him as heavyweight champion with a 3-0 promotional record. Its listed championship appearances include wins over Mostafa Elders, Mason Parris and Trent Hillger, with scores of 14-0, 13-2 and 6-2 respectively. RAF’s new announcement names him as the opponent awaiting the winner of Petriashvili-Bastida; it does not announce a separate defense for him at RAF 15.

The event is scheduled for NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. RAF lists a 7 p.m. Central Standard Time start on November 28 and directs viewers to Fox Nation. The promotion markets the location as Chicago, while the arena itself is in the northwest suburb.

At the top of that lineup, Henry Cejudo faces Song Yadong for the lightweight crossover championship. Cayden Henschel and Conor Beebe have the featherweight crossover title match. Those championship designations are separate from the heavyweight eliminator’s challenger-selection stakes.

The same show also includes Cody Garbrandt against Sergio Pettis in a featherweight crossover contest. Other listed crossover pairings include Donald Cerrone against Anthony Pettis and Raul Rosas Jr. against Clay Guida. Anthony competes at cruiserweight, separate from his younger brother Sergio’s featherweight assignment.