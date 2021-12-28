 Skip to Content

Fury Pro Grappling 3 Gets New Main Event With Rose Namajunas Out

The Fury Grappling team had to make a change for its 2021 year-end event and they have delivered.

It didn’t take long for Fury Pro Grappling to find a suitable replacement for its year-end main event.

Fury Pro Grappling 3 is scheduled to take place inside the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA on Dec. 30. The initial main event was supposed to see UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion Rose Namajunas take on grappling ace Danielle Kelly. Due to COVID-19 protocols, Namajunas has been pulled from the card.

Fury Grappling 3 Gets New Headliner

Fear not, however, as Carla Esparza has stepped up to replace Namajunas. It is quite the replacement as Esparza may be getting the next 115-pound title opportunity against Rose Namajunas.

Kelly has taken the grappling world by storm. She was last seen in action earlier this month.  Kelly dropped a split decision to Alexa Yanes. This will be Kelly’s eighth grappling match of 2021.

Esparza is known for her takedown ability and ground control under the UFC banner. It’s what led her to an emphatic TKO finish over Xiaonan Yan back in May. She hopes that her grappling skills will be enough to best Kelly.

That’s not the only bit of news regarding Thursday’s Fury Grappling 3 event. Philip Rowe vs. Jonathan Piersma and Gillian Robertson vs. Chrissy Briggs have been added to the card.

Fury Grappling 3 is a stacked card. We’ll see Craig Jones collide with Sean Brady. Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone will hit the mats with Joe Solecki. We’ll also get Renato Moicano vs. Chase Hooper, Neil Magny vs. Joaquim Silva, and many more attractions.

Fury Grappling 3 will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air live on UFC Fight Pass.

 

