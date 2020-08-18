The biggest staple of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) is by far the ability for smaller opponents to get the best of people who are bigger than them. This was displayed yet again, with a perfect example of how much more important technique is, over strength.

Monica Brogan is a BJJ black belt, who stands about 5’5, weighing just over 100lb. She recently found herself in a position to be a part of an instructional video on YouTube. This happened when she was rolling with a 6’1lb man, weighing around 220lb. Jack Decyk explained that he wanted to use her an example that it does not matter how much size you have on your opponent, if your technique does not match.

After a brief introduction, the two begin to grapple. Starting standing, Monica quickly pulled guard, yanking Jack on top of her. From here, he tried to pass the guard, but got caught in an omoplata. He rolled through the shoulder lock, but still wound up on his back in side control. From here, Brogan quickly transitioned to mount, securing an armbar and the tap. All in all, the whole session lasted about 30 seconds.

Check out the video of Brogan vs Decyk

This is yet another example of how easy it is for technique to best size. Of course there is a limit to how far this goes, but typically an average Joe on the streets would stand no chance against a trained BJJ practitioner, no matter the size difference. The whole point of the marital art is to use leverage to best someone who is bigger than you, and those skills still apply to this day. Unfortunately that seems to do nothing to deter people from thinking they can beat someone, just because they are a woman, or smaller than them.

What did you think of this example of BJJ technique?