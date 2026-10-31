Faris Benlamkadem Moves Up For European No-Gi Super-Heavyweight Title Bid

November 1 update: Faris Benlamkadem’s super-heavyweight title bid ended in the semifinals. FloGrappling’s live report records a foot-lock submission by Andrzej Iwat, who now occupies a final berth in the official bracket. Earlier, Benlamkadem advanced past Philippe Geyer on advantages, 2-1, after a 0-0 points score.

The October 31 preview below is preserved as originally published. Its draw positions and estimated match times describe that earlier snapshot, not the current schedule or an ongoing title bid.

Original October 31 preview

Faris Benlamkadem is pursuing another European No-Gi championship in a different weight division. The Los Banditos black belt, who won heavyweight gold in 2025, is the top seed in the adult super-heavyweight draw at this year’s tournament in Rome.

His first match is listed for Sunday, November 1, on the closing day of the five-day competition at PalaPellicone in Lido di Ostia. The official draw places him in a 13-athlete field rather than the heavyweight division he topped last year. The change makes this a bid for a second European title across two divisions, not a defense of the same weight-class championship.

A Sunday start for the top seed

Benlamkadem has an opening bye. His first scheduled appearance is Fight 17 on Mat 5 at 12:42 p.m. local time on Sunday. The position opposite him comes from the section containing Jed Gary Sang-Hue of Pirâmide Grappling Association and Philippe Lucas Geyer of BJJ Team Basel.

The published route then leads to a semifinal on Mat 5 at 1:54 p.m. The championship match is listed for Mat 4 at 5:18 p.m. Those are scheduling estimates, not guarantees of when athletes will be called. The draw gives the top seed a possible three-match path to gold, provided he wins each contest.

Jean Luca Maltese of Alliance is seeded second on the opposite side. Adam Nabawy of Polo Grappling Club and ECJJA’s Moritz Koellensperger are also among the entrants. No meeting between the leading seeds is assured; each must first negotiate his own side of the bracket.

Benlamkadem’s previous European championship came against Karol Kania in the 2025 heavyweight final. The federation’s official replay below is archive footage of that match, not action from this weekend’s super-heavyweight competition.

The title he won and the field he joins

The finalized 2025 results put Benlamkadem first and Kania second at heavyweight. Lucas Dias da Silva and Matheus Vetoraci de Menezes filled the bronze positions. The event’s official weight chart sets the adult male super-heavyweight maximum at 97.50 kilograms, compared with 91.50 kilograms at heavyweight. Athletes weigh in wearing their no-gi uniform.

Last year’s super-heavyweight gold went to Jorge Gabriel Pereira da Silva, ahead of Neocicero Barbosa. Nabawy and Koellensperger shared bronze in that division. Both are therefore returning medalists at the weight Benlamkadem is entering, rather than challengers imported from his old heavyweight podium.

IBJJF’s October 23 division breakdown identified the move up, and its October 28 watchlist again highlighted Benlamkadem as a leading contender. The federation described his pressure-oriented approach favorably, but that assessment is not a result. His athlete record separately lists the 2025 European heavyweight gold and silver at the 2025 World No-Gi Championships.

The event runs October 28 through November 1, with FloGrappling providing the official livestream. Competitors must follow the venue’s division calls rather than rely solely on estimated match times. The published event requirements allow only one attempt at making weight and require a valid identification document. A registered place alone does not remove those checks before an athlete can compete. Elsewhere in Rome, Pawel Jaworski’s Grand Slam attempt and Shay Montague’s third European title bid carry separate championship stakes, alongside Martyna Kapuscinska’s pursuit of a third major title this season.