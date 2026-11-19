Fabricio Andrey will meet Christian Ozbek in a middleweight no-gi bout at Polaris 40 on November 21 in Southampton, England. The promotion’s current lineup places the match on its six-bout main card, giving the Brazilian world champion a stand-up test against a grappler with a judo background.

The show takes place at Southampton Central Hall. Polaris lists the main card for 7 p.m. GMT, following prelims at 2:30 p.m. GMT, with both sessions streaming on FloGrappling. Those are session start times rather than a promised walkout time for Andrey and Ozbek. The promotion says the event is sold out.

Andrey brings championship credentials to the Ozbek matchup

Known as Hokage, Andrey established himself at black belt by winning the featherweight division at the 2021 IBJJF World Championships. The federation’s account of that breakthrough identifies a triangle submission over Shane Jamil Hill-Taylor in the final. Hill-Taylor had already won a world title himself in 2018, making that victory a particularly strong entry on Andrey’s record.

Andrey also won the 2021 Brasileiros before his world championship success. The IBJJF later highlighted further Brazilian and European titles when introducing him for its inaugural Crown event in 2023. FloGrappling’s athlete profile dates his promotion to black belt under Melqui Galvao to August 2020, placing that breakthrough within his first full year at the rank.

FloGrappling’s current athlete database records a 2026 ADCC win over Diego Santos and a decision loss to Kennedy Maciel. His return to a single scheduled matchup gives him a different competitive setting from a championship bracket, where progressing through successive opponents is part of the assignment.

In its November 17 written preview, FloGrappling highlights Ozbek’s judo experience alongside his jiu-jitsu black belt. That makes the initial battle for grips, balance and top position an obvious area of interest. It does not establish how the contest will unfold: either athlete can force the exchange into a different phase.

Start times for Saturday: Prelims — 2:30pm GMT

Main card — 7pm GMT 12 prelim matchups lead into 6 stacked main-card fights, including Garry Tonon’s Polaris return. Polaris 40 is sold out. Watch live exclusively on @flograppling. pic.twitter.com/OosVHU3IGZ — Polaris Professional (@PolarisProEvent) November 18, 2026

How the Polaris format changes the challenge

Polaris publishes a main-card format of three five-minute rounds scored with a 10-point-must system. Its judging criteria reward credible submission threats, attacking initiative, improving position and effective counterattacks. The scoring framework therefore looks beyond simply completing a throw or holding an opponent in place.

That distinction matters for a matchup framed around takedown ability. A strong entry can create the first advantage, but the promotion also values what follows it: an advancing position, an escape, a reversal or an attack that requires a meaningful defensive response. Passive control is not the same thing as sustained effective offense under those criteria.

The published rules also discourage retreating and stalling, and require contact before a competitor pulls guard. They prohibit gripping clothing in no-gi competition. Those conditions make the standing exchanges relevant without turning this into a judo contest or guaranteeing an extended wrestling battle.

The lightweight championship headliner pairs Sam McNally with Garry Tonon. Other listed main-card bouts include Santeri Lilius against Declan Moody, Sam Gibson against Espen Mathiesen, Phil Harris against Vaughan Lee, and Carson Coles against Dinu Bucalet. The earlier additions to the Polaris 40 preliminary lineup covered supporting matches before the full current lineup took shape.