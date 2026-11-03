Diogo Reis To Defend ONE Grappling Title Against Carlos Oliveira On December 18

Diogo “Baby Shark” Reis has a new challenger for his ONE flyweight submission grappling championship. The promotion announced on November 3 that he will face Carlos “Bebeto” Oliveira at ONE Fight Night 50, giving the Brazilian newcomer an immediate opportunity to take the belt.

The event is advertised for Friday, December 18 at 9 p.m. Eastern, with Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok identified on the official matchup graphic. ONE lists Prime Video coverage for the United States and Canada and Sky Sports for the United Kingdom and Ireland; viewers elsewhere should check their local listings.

Oliveira is introduced as a multiple-time IBJJF world champion making his ONE debut. His opponent brings two ADCC world championships to the pairing. This is a submission grappling title match, not an MMA contest or a booking involving UFC veteran Charles Oliveira.

“Baby Shark” has a new challenger 🦈 Two-time ADCC World Champion Diogo Reis defends his ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Title against fellow Brazilian and multiple-time IBJJF World Champion Carlos “Bebeto” Oliveira! 🇧🇷 Will Reis retain his crown, or can Oliveira make a… pic.twitter.com/6XMjZC13HJ — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 3, 2026

How Reis Took The Vacant Championship

Reis won this belt against Daiki Yonekura at ONE Fight Night 38 on December 5, 2025. Their ten-minute contest ended in a unanimous decision rather than a submission, after the Brazilian repeatedly attacked while Yonekura resisted the finishing attempts.

ONE’s written account describes a knee-slice pass into side control and an arm-triangle attempt during Reis’ pressure from the top. The closing exchanges brought leg attacks from both athletes, with a guillotine and simultaneous toe-hold attempts among the late threats. Neither secured a tap before time expired.

That performance matters to the new defense because it demonstrated a route to the championship beyond forcing an opponent to submit. Reis sustained enough credible offense to win the judges’ verdict against a grappler who continued escaping his strongest positions.

A Recent Test Above His Title Division

His subsequent ONE appearance was not a flyweight title defense. On May 15, he moved to bantamweight to meet Yuki Takahashi at ONE Fight Night 43 and again won by unanimous decision. The distinction prevents that higher-weight match from being misrepresented as another defense of the belt now at stake.

In that contest, Reis repeatedly recovered back control after Takahashi escaped. ONE’s report records rear-naked choke and face-crank attempts, followed by a late armbar that the Japanese athlete also survived. The sequence underlined his persistence through defensive resets rather than establishing that every dominant position produces a finish.

The Route To A Decision Is Different Here

ONE’s submission grappling rules provide for one ten-minute round, including championship matches. If there is no stoppage, the judges prioritize catches, meaning legitimate submission attempts, rather than the round-by-round striking scores familiar from boxing or Muay Thai. Aggression separates athletes when the catch totals are equal.

Stalling can draw a warning or yellow card, and a yellow card negates one catch. Guard-pulling must be an attacking maneuver intended to engage the opponent. Those provisions give the newcomer a clear competitive framework: positional control alone is not the stated primary judging measure.

ONE Fight Night 50 already includes Kade Ruotolo against Ok Rae Yoon and Maurice Abevi against Dzhabir Dzhabrailov in MMA, plus two announced Muay Thai pairings. The Reis–Oliveira addition brings a different ruleset to that developing ONE Championship lineup; the promotion has not identified this announcement as the complete card.



