Davit Aghasaryan would like another appearance in PGF Pro Judo after becoming its inaugural champion. In a written reaction published by the organizer on November 15, he praised a format that made sustained attacking, rather than one decisive throw, central to the competition.

The Las Vegas event took place on November 10, with the championship belt and $10,000 first prize going to Aghasaryan.

He thanked PGF for the opportunity and singled out the professionalism and intensity of the event. He also credited Zoltan Bathory’s vision, welcomed the attempt to offer something different within judo, and described the crowd’s contribution as an important part of his experience.

I loved how the fast-paced matches test not only your skill but also your spirit and endurance.

Aghasaryan saw room for the concept to grow. The organizer’s account identifies him as the first champion, while its season archive now offers the event broadcast as a free replay.

It was a 40 point comeback in the last match of the evening.. 🤯

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A storybook ending to a legendary night @davojudo_81 🙌

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We look forward to the next one 😉

•#projudo #judo #grappling pic.twitter.com/WUcOeDSuTj — Professional Grappling Federation (@PGFworld) November 12, 2026

A scoring system built around repeated throws

The inaugural PGF Pro Judo format placed eight athletes in an 81-kilogram round robin. Each competitor faced seven opponents, creating 28 matches rather than a single-elimination bracket. The running order was arranged to provide about 20 minutes of recovery between an athlete’s appearances.

Under the published rules, judo scoring gives an ippon 10 points without ending a match. Waza-ari adds five and yuko three. Athletes return to standing after a throw, with ground fighting excluded. That keeps pins and submissions outside the scoring contest and allows several scoring exchanges within the same three-minute appearance.

Davit Aghasaryan lifts Chikai Nakabayashi for ippon in a match he won 15–14. #PGFProJudo pic.twitter.com/YknBq54w2K — Professional Grappling Federation (@PGFworld) November 11, 2026

The champion is determined by accumulated points minus penalties, not simply by counting individual match wins. Successive shidos within one bout carry increasing deductions; the sequence resets for the next opponent, but the points already deducted remain off the competition total.

A tied individual match ends as a draw, without an overtime period. A tie in the final tournament standings is resolved by the head-to-head result. Those distinctions help explain why PGF’s standings can remain unsettled until an athlete’s final appearance.

Davit Aghasaryan seals a 25–16 win over Gigi Bakradze with a late ippon. #PGFProJudo pic.twitter.com/hfYPELsVly — Professional Grappling Federation (@PGFworld) November 11, 2026

Interest in 2027 is not a confirmed card

PGF has opened a nomination page asking fans which athletes they would like to see on a 2027 card. It invites suggestions from world champions, Olympians and competitors on the international rankings, while explicitly warning that a nomination cannot guarantee a booking.

The season archive lists Aghasaryan as representing Los Angeles Tenri Judo Dojo, with Tokuzo Takahashi in his corner. That entry places his response within a field whose competitors each had a designated coach, rather than an open-entry competition assembled on the night.