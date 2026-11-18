David Baev and Quincy Monday will meet in a welterweight wrestling match at RAF 16 on December 19. Real American Freestyle announced the pairing on November 17, adding a world gold medalist and a former Princeton NCAA finalist to its Long Island lineup.

The event is scheduled for Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, with an advertised start of 8 p.m. EST. The promotion lists this contest without a championship designation, unlike the two title matches elsewhere on the published card.

Baev brings world and European gold to his RAF debut

United World Wrestling’s account of Baev’s international return identifies him as the 2019 world champion at 70 kilograms. He also won European gold in that division in April 2025, defeating Armenia’s Arman Andreasyan 4-1 in the Bratislava final.

That European appearance ended a six-year absence from international competition, according to the governing body. Its report explains that Baev had tried moving to 74 kilograms with Olympic ambitions before returning to 70 kilograms. Those tournament divisions describe his international background; RAF has announced this new matchup in its own welterweight category.

RAF’s athlete page lists the 29-year-old from Vladikavkaz, Russia, with no wins, losses or draws in the league. It also names Monday as his upcoming opponent, independently matching the pairing in the promotion’s announcement.

THIS MATCH 👀 World Gold Medalist David Baev will face All-American Quincy Monday in Long Island at #RAF16 on DEC 19 Tickets in bio. Watch on @foxnation in the U.S. and the RAF YouTube channel internationally. pic.twitter.com/AKEkdI23V5 — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) November 17, 2026

Monday’s NCAA success carried into senior freestyle

Monday reached the 2022 NCAA final at 157 pounds for Princeton, then finished third at 165 pounds the following year. His university biography credits that second podium finish with making him the fourth wrestler in program history to place in the NCAA top three twice.

The move up a collegiate weight class produced a 27-3 senior season. At the 2023 national tournament, he recovered from a semifinal loss to David Carr by beating Dean Hamiti and Cameron Amine to secure third. That background gives the matchup more substance than the announcement’s brief All-American billing alone.

His 2022 season included an EIWA championship, secured with a 9-4 final victory over Navy’s Andrew Cerniglia. At the NCAA tournament, he won four matches before losing the championship bout to Northwestern’s Ryan Deakin, 9-2. He finished that college season with a 24-4 record.

Princeton’s May 2025 update also documents Monday’s transition beyond college. After graduating in 2023, he continued competing with the New Jersey Regional Training Center. The university noted a 4-0 run at the 2024 Grand Prix of Spain and gold at the 2025 Dan Kolov–Nikola Petrov International, where he was Team USA’s only men’s freestyle medalist.

The promotion currently lists the Chapel Hill, North Carolina, wrestler as 27 and, like Baev, without a completed RAF match on his league record. Their established achievements therefore come from competition outside this new professional pairing, not an existing RAF winning streak.

The same December card includes Khamzat Chimaev’s title matchup with Rashad Evans and Ridge Lovett’s lightweight title defense against Jacori Teemer. The lineup also features Merab Dvalishvili against Kenzo Biyong in a lightweight crossover contest. The two title fights carry separate stakes from this welterweight booking.

For viewers, RAF’s announcement directs U.S. audiences to Fox Nation and international audiences to the promotion’s YouTube channel. Tickets are being promoted through its official channels.