Chris Weidman Replaces Colby Covington Against Khamzat Chimaev At RAF Abu Dhabi

Chris Weidman has stepped into the RAF Abu Dhabi main event against Khamzat Chimaev after Colby Covington withdrew through injury. Real American Freestyle announced the replacement on November 9, leaving five days until the wrestling show at Etihad Arena.

The change also alters the championship attached to the headliner. Chimaev and Weidman will contest the light heavyweight crossover title on Saturday, November 14, rather than the cruiserweight crossover championship previously advertised for Covington’s defense.

Injury forces a different title matchup

RAF’s written announcement identifies injury as the reason for Covington’s absence, but does not specify the injury or provide a recovery timetable. There is no verified medical detail here connecting his withdrawal to another recent competition.

The promotion has already updated its event page to show the replacement pairing. It lists Chimaev with Allstars Training Center and Weidman with Serra-Longo Fight Team.

NEW MAIN EVENT Khamzat Chimaev will now face former MMA Middleweight Champion Chris Weidman for the RAF Light Heavyweight Crossover Championship on November 14 at Etihad Arena. Weidman steps in after Colby Covington was forced to withdraw due to injury. RAF ABU DHABI. NOV 14.… pic.twitter.com/bML1qZ9sUf — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) November 9, 2026

Chimaev offered a different assessment in an earlier written post on his own X account. His accusation was directed at Covington and should not be confused with the promoter’s injury explanation:

“Colbi is not coming, he is scared”

The spelling above is Chimaev’s. He did not add a medical explanation in that post, and the message does not establish why Covington was unable to compete.

Colbi is not coming, he is scared — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 9, 2026

Weidman returns after a narrow RAF loss

This is not Weidman’s first appearance on the promotion’s mat. His official athlete record shows one previous match, a 5-4 defeat against Covington at RAF 09 on May 30. That result leaves him at 0-1 in RAF entering this championship opportunity.

Chimaev’s current official profile records four victories without a defeat. His listed opponents are Dillon Danis, Tyron Woodley, Gilbert Burns and Robbie Lawler, a run spanning June through October. The most recent entry is an 11-0 win over Lawler on October 23.

That four-match ledger is more current than an older promotional preview that still refers to three RAF appearances in its narrative. It also distinguishes this event from RAF 14, the Las Vegas show already held last month; the upcoming card is billed as RAF Abu Dhabi.

Three other championships remain on the lineup

The updated card retains Arman Tsarukyan against Neiman Gracie in the catchweight crossover co-main event. Its other advertised championship matches pair Kyle Dake with Alp Arslan Begenjov at cruiserweight, Kyle Snyder with Shamil Erdogan at light heavyweight, and Kennedy Blades with Bella Mir at middleweight.

Other MMA names on the official lineup include Umar Nurmagomedov against Urijah Faber, Zabit Magomedsharipov against Giga Chikadze, and Merab Dvalishvili against Marlon Moraes. These are wrestling assignments, not announcements of new UFC bouts.

Completing the published lineup are Abdulrashid Sadulaev against Dauren Kurugliev, Jordan Burroughs against Azamat Nurykau, Murtaza Talha against Osama Elsaidy, Diana Avsaragova against Julianna Peña, and Zahid Valencia against Khidir Saipudinov. Those supporting matches bring the advertised program to 13 contests.

RAF advertises an 8 p.m. Gulf Standard Time start, equivalent to 11 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. Its viewing information lists Fox Nation for the United States, Starzplay for the Middle East and North Africa, and YouTube for other territories. The opponent switch has not changed the published date or venue.