Chance Marsteller Faces Akhmed Usmanov At RAF15 On November 28

Chance Marsteller will face Akhmed Usmanov in a cruiserweight match at RAF15 on November 28. Real American Freestyle announced the pairing in a written post on November 4, adding a meeting between an American Senior World Team representative and a former world champion to its Chicago-area event.

The show takes place at NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. The venue lists a 7 p.m. local start, with doors opening an hour earlier, and tickets are on sale. RAF’s announcement directs viewers to Fox Nation; its match graphic gives the corresponding Eastern start as 8 p.m.

This is an addition to the card headed by Arman Tsarukyan against Anthony Pettis for the middleweight crossover championship. Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong are listed in the lightweight crossover title co-main event. The new announcement does not designate Marsteller–Usmanov as a championship match.

RAF also lists a November 28 Fan Zone session at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Central, with registration handled separately.

Marsteller follows his September comeback win

#RAF15 MATCH DROP 🔥 Chance Marsteller vs Akhmed Usmanov on NOV 28 in Chicago at NOW Arena Tickets in bio. Watch on @foxnation pic.twitter.com/EqMYvRqPYj — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) November 4, 2026

Marsteller’s first RAF appearance ended with an 8-6 victory over Georgios Kougioumtsidis at RAF13 in Miami on September 18. USA Wrestling’s subsequent account describes him recovering from a 6-2 deficit with two takedowns in the final 90 seconds against the Greek wrestler, who had won a Senior World title in 2025.

His official RAF profile currently shows one victory and no losses or draws. That is his record in this promotion, not a summary of his entire international career. The same page identifies the September match as his only recorded RAF appearance.

The American also won the 79 kg U.S. Open title in 2026. Across five matches there he conceded three points, all in his 7-3 final victory over Evan Wick. He later finished runner-up at Final X in June, according to USA Wrestling’s September review of his season.

USA Wrestling lists him as its No. 2 athlete at 79 kg for the 2026–27 national-team season. His earlier selection for the 2023 Senior World Championships came after winning Final X that year. That background gives the newly announced contest an established international-level participant on the American side, rather than a first-time crossover entrant.

Usmanov brings world and European titles

Usmanov won the 79 kg world championship in Belgrade in 2023, defeating Georgia’s Vladimeri Gamkrelidze in the final. United World Wrestling’s tournament report identifies that trip as his first international competition since taking a world junior silver medal in 2016. Those achievements precede the current booking and are not new results.

He added the European title at the same weight in Bucharest in February 2024, beating Olympic silver medalist Mahamedkhabib Kadzimahamedau 9-6 in the final. UWW’s account records a second-period comeback after Usmanov trailed at the break, giving him another major senior championship before this professional assignment.

RAF’s athlete page lists Usmanov with no wins, draws or losses in the league. The promotion’s newest graphic labels this contest cruiserweight, while the cited international achievements were at 79 kg; those are separate competition classifications. The event’s previously announced Geno Petriashvili–Yonger Bastida heavyweight matchup remains on its published lineup.