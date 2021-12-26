Car-Jitsu: Competitive Grappling Tournaments Now Occur In Vehicles

A new spectacle has been brought into combat sports.

Introducing ‘Car-Jitsu’

It’s not YouTubers fighting in a boxing ring and it’s not so far off from fighters punching each other in a phone booth. Several Russians have brought together a different genre to the grappling world. This new competition takes place inside cars.

Yes, you heard that right. ‘Car-jitsu’ is the latest thing to hit the market.

The History

The unique idea would be hatched by Russian MMA fighter Vik Mikheev. He has a popular YouTube channel which has garnered nearly 2 million views. The views would start pouring in as more and more ‘Car-jitsu’ matches were uploaded.

Mikheev first started posting these interesting jiu-jitsu matches over a year ago. A total of 80 jiu-jitsu matches have taken place inside a car.

What’s It Like?

The competitions have a bit more features than the average jiu-jitsu match. Each contest goes for two rounds in a vehicle’s interior. Seatbelts can be used to restrain or perhaps even submit an opponent. Steering wheels, mirrors and chairs can also be used to gain the upper hand.

Each grappler starts in the driver’s seat and they advance positions from there. The point of the match is to be creative as possible.

Why?

Many question why grapplers are now hitting the car-seats, instead of the mats. Mikheev has an answer on why he promotes such a unorthodox event.

“In 2020, I came up with the idea of doing competitive grappling in vehicles.” Mikheev said in an interview with Wion (h/t: Jiu Jitsu Times). “Since October of 2020, I and my friends run small tournaments of Car Jitsu to study the aspects of jiu-jitsu application in such a confined space.“

BJJ players will likely never have to use their skills in such a confined space like a car. However, in the small chance they do, Mikheev’s new concept would come in handy.

‘Car-jitsu’ drives to be an entertaining form of combat sports.