Bo Nickal vs. Yoel Romero Set For RAF 16 On December 19

Bo Nickal and Yoel Romero have a new wrestling date. Real American Freestyle announced on November 10 that they will meet at RAF 16 on December 19 in Long Island, New York, with the show airing on Fox Nation.

The promotion’s event page identifies Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale as the venue and lists an 8 p.m. Eastern start. Their contest is classified as a catchweight crossover match. A numerical weight limit and championship stakes are not specified in that listing, so it should not be presented as a defense of either man’s past light heavyweight title.

The pairing had previously been announced for the January 10 RAF 5 show. That earlier booking is not the same development as this newly confirmed Long Island appearance. RAF’s completed January event record instead shows Romero facing Stephen Buchanan, who won 10-0 with three takedowns to none. Nickal does not appear among that card’s completed matchups.

IT’S HAPPENING 😤 Bo Nickal takes on Yoel Romero DEC 19 in Long Island at #RAF16 Tickets in bio. Watch on @foxnation pic.twitter.com/CW4mkTpGT5 — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) November 10, 2026

Nickal enters the new booking with a 2-1 RAF record, according to his current promotion profile. His most recent listed appearance ended in an 11-8 win over Shirvani Muradov in Moscow on September 5, with five takedowns credited to the American and none to his opponent. That result followed his lone loss in the organization and gives the December matchup a different backdrop from a wrestler seeking an immediate rebound.

His first RAF win came against Jacob Cardenas at the inaugural event on August 29, 2025. Nickal won that light heavyweight championship match 6-4, with the official record crediting him with the only takedown.

The defeat came against Max McEnelly at RAF 12 in Cleveland on August 22. The official result records a 3-2 decision for McEnelly. Nickal scored a point in the first period and another in the third; McEnelly collected all three of his points in the second. The takedown column favored McEnelly 1-0. Those figures describe the completed August match, not a forecast of how Romero will approach the new contest.

What The Current Records Show

Romero’s RAF profile lists him at 1-1. Before the Buchanan defeat, he beat Pat Downey 12-0 at RAF 4 on December 20, 2025, in a bout classified as an interim championship match. The December event lists the Cuban as 49, opposite the 30-year-old American. Their clubs are American Top Team and NLWC, respectively.

The website currently lists only this pairing in its matchup section, rather than a complete undercard. Additional bouts should not be assumed from earlier RAF cards. The December event page also lists a noon Eastern fan-zone activity ahead of the evening program. That separate attraction is not the advertised start of the wrestling card, and the 8 p.m. listing does not establish an individual mat-entry time.

The Long Island show follows RAF’s November 14 Abu Dhabi event and November 28 Chicago card. The next numbered event on the current calendar is RAF 17 in Charlotte on January 23, 2027. These are separate stops: details promoted for the Abu Dhabi broadcast or the Chicago lineup should not be transferred to the December booking without event-specific confirmation.