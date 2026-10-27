Arman Tsarukyan Faces Neiman Gracie In RAF Abu Dhabi Co-Main Event

Arman Tsarukyan is scheduled to face Neiman Gracie in the co-main event of RAF Abu Dhabi on November 14 at Etihad Arena. Real American Freestyle lists their contest as a catchweight crossover match, giving Tsarukyan a different assignment after his championship-winning appearance against Dillon Danis in Las Vegas.

The pairing was already announced in October, rather than being a new booking this week. RAF renewed its promotion of the match in an October 26 social post, naming both competitors, the November 14 date and Etihad Arena. Its current official event listing continues to carry the matchup.

Tsarukyan’s Middleweight Belt Is Not Listed At Stake

The distinction matters following Tsarukyan’s 10-0 technical-fall victory over Danis at RAF 14. RAF’s October 24 written recap says he left that event with the crossover belt. The Abu Dhabi listing does not advertise his Gracie match as a defense of that middleweight championship. It is separate from the cruiserweight crossover championship main event between Khamzat Chimaev and Colby Covington.

THE COUNTDOWN IS ON ⏰ Arman Tsarukyan vs Neiman Gracie at #RAFABUDHABI on NOV 14 at Etihad Arena Tickets in bio. Watch on @foxnation pic.twitter.com/scmYq0pIln — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) October 26, 2026

RAF’s recap describes Tsarukyan building his lead against Danis with step-out points and a takedown before adding another takedown and turns to reach the technical fall. The account also records an early open-hand slap and an uneasy finish before the two shook hands. Those details belong to the completed Las Vegas match; they do not establish how the upcoming Gracie contest will unfold.

Different Recent RAF Records For Tsarukyan And Gracie

Tsarukyan’s official athlete profile lists eight wins and one loss in the promotion. The record includes a 10-0 score against Tony Ferguson in June, a 13-1 win over Urijah Faber in April and an 11-0 win over Kuat Khamitov in July. His two listed Georgio Poullas matches finished 5-4 and 9-3 in his favor, giving his RAF run both close contests and wider victories.

That same profile records a 5-2 loss to Covington at RAF 11 on July 18. Tsarukyan therefore arrives at the Gracie booking with a recent title victory, but not an unbeaten promotional record. Both his page and Gracie’s identify November 14 as their next scheduled appearance and place the pairing in the co-main-event slot.

Gracie’s official RAF page lists a different starting point: no wins and one loss. His recorded appearance came against Shara Magomedov at RAF Moscow on September 5, with an 11-3 score in Magomedov’s favor. The Abu Dhabi match offers Gracie another scheduled RAF appearance against a different opponent, not a rerun of the Moscow pairing. His profile identifies him with Brazil and lists Rio de Janeiro as his hometown.

Bella Mir Also Has A Championship Assignment In Abu Dhabi

Kennedy Blades against Bella Mir is listed as a middleweight championship match on the same card. In its RAF 14 recap, the promotion says Mir defeated Hope Chase by a 10-0 technical fall before the Blades assignment. That is a separate title match from Tsarukyan-Gracie, even though both sit on the November 14 lineup.

RAF lists the event for 8 p.m. Gulf Standard Time and advertises viewing through Fox Nation. No result is available for these upcoming matches; the current news is the scheduled lineup and the different championship stakes attached to its contests.