Arman Tsarukyan To Defend RAF Title Against Anthony Pettis On November 28

Arman Tsarukyan will defend the RAF middleweight crossover championship against Anthony Pettis at RAF 15 on November 28. Real American Freestyle announced the new main event on October 27, placing the title match at the top of its NOW Arena show in the Chicago area.

The promotion’s updated lineup moves Henry Cejudo against Song Yadong into the co-main-event slot. Their lightweight crossover championship remains at stake. RAF lists a 7 p.m. Central Standard Time start, with Fox Nation carrying the event; that is 8 p.m. Eastern.

Two November assignments for the new champion

Tsarukyan secured his belt by beating Dillon Danis at RAF 14 in Las Vegas on October 23. The promotion’s written recap records a 10-0 technical fall, built through step-out points, takedowns and turns. It also describes the early open-hand slap and the tense aftermath before the competitors shook hands.

Before facing Pettis, he is still scheduled to meet Neiman Gracie in Abu Dhabi on November 14. His official athlete page carries both bookings: Gracie in a catchweight crossover co-main event, then Pettis in the middleweight championship main event two weeks later. The November 28 announcement does not replace that earlier assignment.

The same profile lists Tsarukyan at eight wins and one loss in RAF. His defeat came against Colby Covington in July, with a 5-2 score in Covington’s favor. The recent championship win therefore does not make him unbeaten in the wrestling promotion.

NEW RAF15 MAIN EVENT 👀 Arman Tsarukyan will defend his RAF Middleweight Crossover Championship against Anthony Pettis NOV 28 at NOW Arena in Chicago.#RAF15 Tickets in bio. Watch on @foxnation pic.twitter.com/JxeM4pZanW — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) October 27, 2026

Pettis gets a different opponent and championship stakes

Pettis had previously been advertised against Donald Cerrone on this card. RAF’s October 7 Instagram announcement named that pairing; the current event page now lists Tsarukyan instead. No explanation for the change appears in the new written announcement. The earlier Cerrone-Pettis booking should not be confused with the newly announced title match.

RAF’s Pettis profile shows no recorded promotional wins, losses or draws. He enters this assignment with a championship background from MMA rather than an established RAF record. The UFC’s biography identifies his lightweight title reign as August 2013 to March 2015.

That reign began with a first-round armbar against Benson Henderson at UFC 164. Pettis then retained the belt by submitting Gilbert Melendez with a second-round guillotine at UFC 181, before losing a decision to Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 185. Those results explain his former-champion credentials; they are not wrestling results or a prediction of how he will fare against Tsarukyan.

The current card also includes Cayden Henschel against Conor Beebe for the featherweight crossover championship, Sergio Pettis against Cody Garbrandt, and Raul Rosas Jr. against Clay Guida. Geno Petriashvili and Yonger Bastida are listed at heavyweight, while Matt Ramos meets Roman Bravo-Young at bantamweight.

Haley Augello faces Miranda Maverick in a bantamweight crossover contest, and Danny Sabatello takes on Jacob Schultz at lightweight crossover. Real Woods against Sebastian Rivera is separately designated a featherweight championship match, distinct from Henschel’s crossover title defense in that weight class.

RAF separately schedules its November 28 Fan Zone from noon to 2:30 p.m. Central. Its Next Gen event takes place the previous afternoon at the Schaumburg Renaissance Convention Center. Those are separate activities, not alternative start times for the evening championship card.