Andre Galvao Says Palhares Rematch Terms Changed After He Agreed

Andre Galvao says the conditions for his rematch with Rousimar Palhares developed after he accepted it. In Sherdog’s November 9 written interview report, he described successive notifications about weight, duration and striking permissions:

First they got my yes, then came the surprises.

The 44-year-old credited renewed competitive desire and an attractive offer for his return. He said he expected their previous format before being told about a 100-kilogram limit, nine minutes instead of seven, and punches and kicks to the body.

Galvao recalled concern from friends and students, but cited seven MMA fights and training with Anderson Silva, Rafael Feijao and Ronaldo Jacare. He praised Palhares’ strength while anticipating another memorable contest. Those are his assessments, not guarantees about the rematch’s outcome.

His preparation already reflects a different assignment

Galvao’s own November 5 Instagram caption separately identified the forthcoming meeting as a return under different rules. The post named striking coach @migliolimmastriking and paired the message with footage of pad work. It also confirmed November 13 in Rio, providing first-person written context for the preparation rather than relying on an unidentified repost.

The caption’s date matters: that training update preceded the newly published interview report by four days. It shows he was already publicly acknowledging an altered format, but it does not independently establish when the individual conditions were communicated to him.

The original ACBJJ 23 announcement had distinguished the headliner as a 100-kilogram Battle match. The promotion’s current event page continues to identify Rio de Janeiro and November 13; its schedule specifies an 18:00 local start. This remains an upcoming match, not a result or a newly announced pairing.

Why the earlier meeting is a different benchmark

ADCC’s official 2011 results identify Galvao as the under-88-kilogram gold medalist and Palhares as the silver medalist. That tournament took place at Capital FM Arena in Nottingham, England. The old weight division was twelve kilograms below the limit advertised for their ACBJJ meeting.

Galvao also won the absolute division that weekend. ADCC’s separate awards announcement selected his final against Palhares as the competition’s best fight and named Galvao its best fighter. That documented history explains the rematch’s significance without assuming that a different ruleset will reproduce the earlier contest.

His MMA record supplies another distinction. Sherdog lists five wins and two losses across seven professional appearances, including a 2010 TKO victory over Jorge Patino and a subsequent knockout loss to Tyron Woodley. Experience with striking therefore forms part of his competitive background, but it does not turn this scheduled ACBJJ contest into an MMA booking.